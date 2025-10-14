MINI and British designer Paul Smith are joining forces again. Their latest collaboration, the MINI Paul Smith Edition, will make its world debut on October 29 at the Tokyo Mobility Show. The reveal marks a new chapter in the creative relationships between the famed design and the British marque. The partnership between MINI and Paul Smith began in 1998, when the designer wrapped a Classic Mini Cooper in his signature multicolored stripes. A year later, he created a special “Signature Stripe” model to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Mini. Both cars perfectly captured the brand’s playful British character and Smith’s instinct for blending utility with style.

Over the years, the two have reunited for several projects that pushed MINI’s design boundaries. The MINI STRIP, unveiled in 2021, was a radical rethink of what a car could be when reduced to its most essential form. Built from an all-electric MINI Cooper SE, the STRIP lived by three guiding principles: simplicity, transparency, and sustainability.

A year later, Smith revisited his earlier work with the MINI Recharged project, converting his original 1998 striped Mini into an electric car. The project demonstrated how heritage could coexist with new technology, keeping the classic Mini’s proportions and personality intact while updating its powertrain for modern roads.

Now, that conversation continues in Tokyo. The new MINI Paul Smith Edition will be unveiled alongside MINI’s current lineup, including the electric Cooper SE, the practical five-door S variant, the Convertible built around MINI’s “Always Open” spirit, the performance-oriented John Cooper Works Aceman, and the Countryman S ALL4. Each model represents a different aspect of the brand’s evolution, but all share the same goal—combining design heritage with new technologies.

The Japan Mobility Show runs from October 29 to November 9, bringing together more than 130 exhibitors from around the world. It has become one of the most significant global stages for emerging ideas in design, technology, and sustainable mobility. For MINI and Paul Smith, it’s a fitting place to revisit a collaboration that has always balanced simplicity with imagination.