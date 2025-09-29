What could enrich our lives more? One of the best answers is simple: do it all in a MINI. Even the smallest journey can awaken powerful emotions. The sights, the sounds, the moments in between — they all come alive when you’re behind the wheel. Now imagine that “small journey” stretching across six states in the heart of the United States, where untouched landscapes and unmatched diversity create a rolling panorama.

You travel along endless winding roads, climb mountain passes, and cross vast plains that tie together regions and national parks. The sense of freedom that comes from a road trip has no equal.

Exploring the Spirit of Real America by Road Trip

“Real America” refers to a cluster of states — Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota — that preserve the imagery of the authentic American West. Vast, unspoiled landscapes meet unique wildlife, frontier traditions, and Native cultures that have shaped these lands for centuries.

This particular itinerary expresses the spirit of Real America, while offering a fresh interpretation of it. At its core, the journey blends two main ingredients: immersion in nature and a taste of cowboy culture.

Starting in Denver: Gateway to the Rockies

The road trip begins in Denver, Colorado, before immediately climbing into the dramatic backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Trail Ridge Road — the highest of the All-American Roads — carries travelers to an elevation of 12,183 feet (3,713 meters), offering a blend of breathtaking views and adrenaline on its winding ascent toward Wyoming.

From here, the adventure unfolds across two of America’s most iconic national treasures: Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Stops in Jackson, Colter Bay, Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, Canyon Village, Hayden Valley, and Lamar Valley ensure the experience is as rich as it is varied, before the route drifts west into Idaho and Montana.

Wildlife is a constant presence, turning the road itself into a living stage. Bison, bears, deer, moose, coyotes, marmots, and bald eagles appear as though they are both guardians and companions of the journey. Every curve offers the chance for another unforgettable encounter.

Following the Trails of the Old West

From the wilderness, the route shifts into the heritage of the American frontier. Travelers pass through Buffalo Bill’s western towns and along the Cloud Peak Skyway, leading into forests that stretch first across the Bighorn Mountains and then into the Black Hills.

An overnight stay in Deadwood — the legendary gold rush town — is essential, followed by a twisting drive on the Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway, a road designed to showcase the very best of this rugged landscape.

Next, the terrain changes dramatically with the jagged, otherworldly formations of the Badlands in South Dakota. The panoramic road that cuts through this lunar terrain is unmissable for anyone who loves traveling by car. Here, history takes a monumental turn. The route leads to Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorials, before the road stretches out across the wide-open plains of Nebraska — a fitting finale to a journey defined by open horizons.

Throughout the trip, the spirit of the Old West remains alive: authentic cowboys, rodeos, welcoming communities, and traditions rooted in history. Yet above all, the defining feature is the deep connection to nature — the kind only found in the vast, unspoiled territories of Real America.

Scenic Byways and All-American Roads

What makes this journey even more remarkable is not just the choice of destinations, but the choice of roads themselves. Each stretch has been carefully selected to heighten the experience.

In the U.S., certain routes are recognized as National Scenic Byways, honored for their archaeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational, or scenic value. A select few earn the designation of All-American Roads, a title reserved for those that embody at least two of these qualities. Such roads are destinations in their own right, offering features found nowhere else. Driving them is a thrill — and even more so from behind the wheel of a MINI.

MINI Enthusiasts Behind the Wheel

At the helm of the MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 are Sofia and Federico, two MINI enthusiasts who believe road trips are the purest way to experience life. Federico, a MINI Ambassador and Product Genius, is no stranger to such adventures. In 2019, he completed an extraordinary Eurotour.

And the stories keep coming. Rumor has it that just days ago, Federico joined members of the MINI Driver Club Brescia for another epic mission — though that tale, we’ll save for another article.