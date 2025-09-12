The BMW Group has announced another leadership reshuffle at MINI, marking the brand’s third change at the top in just over a year. Effective October 1, 2025, Jean-Philippe Parain will become Head of MINI, succeeding Stefan Richmann, who moves into a new role as Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at BMW Group.

Jean-Philippe Parain Steps In

Parain is no stranger to BMW or MINI. Since joining BMW France in 1997, he has built a career spanning nearly three decades with the company. His experience includes stints as President and CEO of BMW Group Belux, Head of MINI Europe, and Head of Sales Region Europe. Most recently, he has been responsible for the vast Sales Region covering Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where MINI and BMW achieved significant growth and reached premium segment leadership.

Stefan Richmann Moves to Finance

The move sees Stefan Richmann depart MINI after only a year at the helm. Taking over in August 2024, Richmann guided the brand through a period of strong momentum. Sales climbed around 25% by August 2025 compared to the previous year, with MINI’s new all-electric models driving much of that growth. Despite his short tenure, Richmann presided over a crucial phase: the rollout of the all-new MINI lineup. That included the 3-Door Hatch in both gasoline and EV versions, the new Countryman with an all-electric option, and the debut of the Aceman, MINI’s first EV-only model. High-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) variants have also joined the refreshed family.

Richmann, who began his career at BMW Group in 1997, will now return to the company’s finance side, bringing with him experience as CFO in the United States and as Head of Corporate Strategy. It’s unclear whether Richmann had time to finalize the next product strategy which should roll-out after 2030.

Another Sudden Shift at MINI

The shuffle continues a period of instability at MINI’s top ranks. Richmann himself replaced Stefanie Wurst, who stepped down in July 2024 after just two years as brand head. Wurst’s departure was equally unexpected, despite her leading MINI through the launch of its new generation of vehicles. Parain’s challenge will be to stabilize MINI’s leadership while capitalizing on this momentum, ensuring the brand’s character and appeal remain strong amid the BMW Group’s broader push toward electrification and premium positioning.

It remains unclear whether MINI will eventually move to BMW’s Neue Klasse platform. Such a shift would mark the end of front-wheel-drive electric MINIs, since Neue Klasse models are designed around a rear-mounted motor as standard. At the same time, questions remain about the future of the FAAR architecture, which underpins MINI’s current gasoline-powered, front-wheel-drive models.