In 2025, Rolls-Royce celebrates the centenary of its most enduring and prestigious model: the Phantom. First introduced in 1925 as the “New Phantom,” the car has remained the brand’s flagship for eight generations, evolving alongside the company while holding its place as the definitive Rolls-Royce.

From Silver Ghost to Phantom

The Phantom emerged as the successor to the Silver Ghost, the model that had earned Rolls-Royce the reputation of building “the best car in the world.” By the early 1920s, Henry Royce realized that the Silver Ghost had reached the limits of development. The New Phantom arrived in 1925 with improved refinement and engineering, advertised in The Times as a fresh chapter for the company.

The choice of name was no accident. Claude Johnson, the company’s commercial managing director, had already coined evocative titles like Silver Ghost to emphasize quietness and grace. His instinct for names—Phantom, Wraith, Ghost—gave Rolls-Royce models an identity that resonated far beyond the engineering.

Engineering Milestones

The first Phantom set the template: a rolling chassis delivered to coachbuilders, who created bodies to each owner’s wishes. This tradition produced some of the most extravagant commissions of the era, from hidden safes and writing desks to secret compartments.

Phantom II, introduced in 1929, refined the formula with a stiffer chassis and better performance. Phantom III followed in 1936, introducing a V12 engine and independent front suspension to keep pace with American rivals offering multi-cylinder luxury cars.

After World War II, the Phantom nearly disappeared. Rolls-Royce shifted toward simpler, more rationalized models. But a request from the British Royal Household to replace its Daimlers revived the Phantom name. The result was the ultra-exclusive Phantom IV, with only 18 built for royalty and heads of state.

The Royal Connection

Phantom V, launched in 1959, brought the model back into broader—though still rarefied—production. It became a staple of state occasions, including two examples built for Royal service with Perspex roof domes so the occupants could be seen by crowds. Phantom VI followed in 1968 and carried the tradition of hand-built limousines until 1993, with one of the final cars delivered to the Sultan of Brunei.

A New Era at Goodwood

When BMW relaunched Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in 2003, Phantom VII became the first model of the modern era. It kept the grandeur of past Phantoms but introduced an all-new in-house platform and construction methods. The car reestablished Rolls-Royce at the top of the luxury car market, while also supporting the brand’s expanding Bespoke program.

In 2017, Phantom VIII arrived, built on the company’s “Architecture of Luxury” aluminum platform. It introduced “The Gallery,” a glass panel stretching across the dashboard that allows owners to display commissioned artworks. Like its predecessors, it was conceived as a car without compromise, intended as both a driver’s car and a chauffeured experience.

The Phantom Today

Over the past century, the Phantom has stood as more than just a car—it has been a cultural marker of wealth, ceremony, and craftsmanship. Recent commissions have turned it into a canvas for haute couture, film tributes, cultural heritage, and one-of-a-kind artistry. Examples include the Phantom Syntopia with a textile-inspired headliner and the Phantom Extended “Year of the Dragon,” created for 2024’s Lunar New Year.

As the Phantom enters its second century, its role remains unchanged: the top of the Rolls-Royce range, and a symbol of what the company considers the ultimate expression of luxury motoring.