BMW of North America has issued a recall for 136 electric vehicles in the United States due to concerns over improperly assembled high-voltage battery cell modules. The recall affects select units of the iX SUV, i4 liftback, and i7 luxury sedan, covering model years from 2022 through 2025. Most of the affected vehicles are iX models built between November 3, 2021, and February 2024. In contrast, only four i7s and two i4s are included in the recall population.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), BMW AG, the automaker’s parent company, supplied the faulty components. The issue stems from excessive force potentially used during the cell assembly process, which may have caused stress on the battery module frames. That stress could lead to frame failure and trigger a shutdown of the vehicle’s high-voltage system—resulting in a sudden loss of drive power. In rare cases, the failure may also increase the risk of a thermal event.

So far, BMW of North America has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the problem. Nonetheless, the company is taking proactive measures. BMW dealers were alerted on July 16, 2025, and have been instructed to replace the affected battery cell modules at no cost to the owners. Customer notification letters are expected to go out by September 5, 2025. The issue is listed under NHTSA Campaign Number 25V470 and falls under the “Electrical System: Propulsion System: Traction Battery” component category.

BMW owners who believe their vehicle may be affected can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or check their VIN on www.nhtsa.gov.

