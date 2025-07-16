Having been acquired by the BMW Group three years ago, ALPINA will enter a new phase starting in 2026. It’s set to become an upper-luxury marque positioned between high-end BMWs and the least expensive Rolls-Royce models. Time is running out for the current cars, but a new company continues the legacy of the late Burkard Bovensiepen.

His sons, Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, have founded a new company separate from the BMW Group. Their first car is a collaborative effort with Zagato, based on the M4 Convertible. However, the G83 has been transformed into a coupe with a double-bubble roof penned by the Italian design house. We first saw the coupe-ified cabriolet at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May, and the coachbuilt special also made an appearance over the weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Although it’s billed as a GT car with an emphasis on comfort, the Bovensiepen Zagato is still a performance machine. It already had a solid foundation by borrowing the G83’s underpinnings, but now the inline-six engine delivers even more power. The S58 produces an extra 79 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft), reaching 602 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). It’s 0.4s quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h) than the M4 Convertible, en route to over 186 mph (300 km/h).

It looks and sounds quite lovely as it goes up the famous hill, but one has to wonder how many people will pay the steep premium over an M4 Coupe. Pricing for the pillarless coupe hasn’t been finalized, although Bovensiepen Automobile GmbH says it’s targeting €400,000 to €500,000. Final pricing will be disclosed closer to the year’s end, ahead of deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Then again, 50 people plunked down an estimated €750,000 to buy the BMW 3.0 CSL, a rebodied M4 CSL with a manual gearbox and slightly more power. So perhaps there is a market big enough for the Milan-designed Bovensiepen Zagato, especially since the “strictly limited” production run suggests high exclusivity.

We’re hoping the company has what it takes to succeed, since more variety in the BMW world is always welcome, especially when such an important family is involved. Having the talented team of designers from Zagato on board is the icing on the cake.

Source: Goodwood Festival of Speed / YouTube