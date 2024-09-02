BMW has announced a new advancement in in-car digital services, allowing customers in Germany to pay for fuel and parking directly from their vehicles. This new feature is available immediately for vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 8, 8.5, and 9, with the function set to be extended to those with BMW Operating System 7 in the coming weeks. With this rollout, over 500,000 BMW owners in Germany alone will be able to use their in-car systems to settle fuel bills at participating gas stations, including Aral, Esso, HEM, Q1, Sprint, Team, and Allguth. The service enables seamless transactions using a credit card registered via the My BMW App or through the vehicle’s onboard menu.

Streamlining the Refueling Experience

The integration of the “Fuel Payments” app into BMW’s digital ecosystem offers drivers an intuitive and convenient method to locate and pay at nearby gas stations. By selecting the “Find Gas Station” option, users can quickly identify fueling locations that support in-car payment. BMW Maps further enhances this experience by allowing drivers to enable online payment options during their route planning.

Once at a participating station, drivers are prompted to complete the payment process on the central display screen. The system guides them through selecting the pump and confirming the transaction, after which they receive notifications both on-screen and via the My BMW App, ensuring a smooth refueling process. Past transactions can be reviewed at any time, offering users comprehensive management of their fuel expenditures.

Hydrogen Payments Now Available in the BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW’s commitment to innovative fuel solutions extends to its hydrogen-powered vehicles as well. Users of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, part of the BMW Group’s hydrogen pilot fleet, can now pay for hydrogen refueling directly from their vehicle at H2 MOBILITY Deutschland stations. H2 MOBILITY supports this service at most of its locations in Germany.

Simplifying Parking Payments Across Europe

In addition to fuel payments, BMW has expanded its digital payment services to cover parking fees in several European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and others. This feature is available in vehicles with BMW Operating System 7, 8, 8.5, and 9. Upon arriving in a paid parking zone, the vehicle automatically detects available services and prompts the driver to complete the payment via the central display.

This system offers the added benefit of minute-by-minute billing in some zones, automatically ending the parking session once the vehicle leaves the spot. Users can also manage their parking history and payment methods through the My BMW App, ensuring that parking across Europe is as seamless as possible.