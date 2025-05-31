They don’t make them like they used to? That’s no problem for Juha Bäckmand. He’s been driving the same 5 Series for nearly 30 years. His elegant E39, built on June 10, 1996, is still going strong despite its age. BMW Classic recently took to social media to spotlight the luxury sedan, finished in Glacier Green with a matching interior.

But there’s more to this E39 than its impressive longevity. Bäckmand has racked up nearly one million kilometers since taking delivery 29 years ago. He’s documented key milestones along the way, including a photo of the odometer at the 500,000-kilometer mark. Every additional 100,000 kilometers warranted another snapshot, culminating in an image showing 940,503 kilometers (584,401 miles) on the clock.

Although the onboard temperature sensor once displayed a frigid -34.5°C (-30.1°F), BMW Classic learned that the car has faced even harsher conditions. At one point, Bäckmand’s 523i had no trouble starting and driving in temperatures as low as -37.5°C (-35.5°F). Remarkably, after nearly three decades and close to a million kilometers, the 5 Series still retains its original engine and gearbox. The interior remains untouched, and most of the original paint is still intact.

Whenever maintenance was needed, Bäckmand insisted on using only genuine parts sourced through authorized BMW service centers. His E39 is one of the earliest examples, assembled during the model’s first year of production. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-six “M52” engine, producing 168 hp and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Racking up close to one million kilometers over 29 years means the car averaged nearly 35,000 kilometers annually. The fact that it remains in excellent condition speaks volumes about the importance of regular maintenance, and, some might say, about the superior build quality of 1990s-era vehicles.

BMW Classic says more details about the car and its devoted owner are coming soon, and we’ll be watching closely to learn more about this rolling time capsule.

Source: BMW Classic / Instagram