The BMW Group is sticking with its goal of having electric cars account for more than 50% of annual sales by 2030. It’s an ambitious plan, considering EVs held a 17.4% share of total shipments last year. However, the German luxury brand has reason to be confident, as the electric share rose to 18.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

To hit and potentially exceed that 50% target in just five years, BMW intends to offer at least one EV in every segment it currently competes in. That effectively means there will be a smaller model slotted below the iX1. Consequently, those long-rumored i1 and/or i2 models are expected to materialize in the mid-term. The former is believed to be a small hatchback, while the latter could be an electric 2 Series Gran Coupe. Both will ride on a rear-wheel-drive-based platform.

Since BMW currently sells two wagons, one is expected to get the zero-emission treatment. We’re betting on an i3 Touring, likely codenamed “NA1” within the Munich headquarters. The Bavarians also offer three convertibles, though the Z4 and 8 Series are set to be discontinued. Moreover, the 4 Series is unlikely to get a new generation with combustion engines. Nevertheless, an i4 Convertible, reportedly called “NA3,” might just happen before 2030. It would come after an i4 Coupe, “NA2.”

BMW also lacks an electric full-size SUV, but that role has been assigned to the upcoming iX7, including an ALPINA variant. A segment below, the recently facelifted iX will eventually give way to an iX5 and a coupe-styled iX6.

Of course, the backbone of BMW’s next-gen EV lineup will be the iX3 and i3. The compact electric crossover will debut in early September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. A long-wheelbase iX3 has been confirmed for China next year, alongside a global i3 sedan. As with the current China-only i3, its successor will likely feature a stretched wheelbase for increased rear legroom.

BMW specifies it’ll have an EV “available for 100% of today’s market segments.” It means all future EVs will compete in existing segments. Don’t expect an electric pickup truck or any other model you can currently buy with combustion engines. Although a minivan is still available, an electric 2 Series Active Tourer seems highly improbable.

