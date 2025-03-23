The BMW Art Car Collection kicked off its world tour this week. Its first stop is in Vienna, where five different “rolling sculptures” are exhibited at the Museum of Applied Arts and at the SPARK Art Fair. This weekend, visitors can check out Roy Lichtenstein’s BMW 320i Turbo (1977), Andy Warhol’s BMW M1 (1979), Robert Rauschenberg’s BMW 635 CSi (1986), David Hockney’s BMW 850 CSi (1995), and Jeff Koons’ M3 GT2 (2010).

That’s not all. BMW has also brought the pair of Vision Neue Klasse concepts as a bridge through time. Both the sedan (2023) and crossover (2024) are there to preview what’s coming from the company with the roundel shortly. The iX3 will enter production before the end of the year at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary. In 2026, the i3 sedan will hit the assembly line at the historic factory in Munich, Germany.

While Art Cars are existing models and race cars, the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X are concepts. The duo paves the way for a new era at BMW, ushering in a fresh design language. There will also be next-gen batteries, electric motors, and revamped interior technology. The latter will consist of a large 14.9-inch center touchscreen and a wide projection at the base of the windshield (Panoramic Vision). BMW is simplifying switchgear even further. The traditional iDrive rotary knob will become a thing of the past.

BMW claims the new developments engineers for Neue Klasse will make the cars seem like they “skipped over a generation.” It’s only a matter of time before one of these future models gets the Art Car treatment. Whatever comes next will be the 21st project of the series and will follow Julie Mehretu’s M Hybrid V8 unveiled last year.

Speaking of the electrified endurance race car, the M Hybrid V8 will be at Art Basel in Hong Kong from March 28-30. The BMW Art Car World Tour is taking place on five continents and will continue through 2026.

Source: BMW

