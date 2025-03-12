For nearly four decades, BMW has been using the Miramas Test Center in southern France to develop and refine its upcoming models. Originally built as a high-speed oval a century ago, the facility has evolved into one of BMW’s most secure and versatile proving grounds. The Miramas facility, formerly owned by Michelin, includes extensive high-speed banked asphalt sections. When journalists are granted access, their phone cameras are taped over to maintain the site’s strict confidentiality.

Each year, up to 4,000 prototypes are put through rigorous testing across its 65 kilometers of varied test tracks, which include high-speed circuits, off-road sections, and handling courses that simulate real-world driving conditions.

Having visited Miramas multiple times over the years, we’ve seen firsthand how the site operates. Unlike other BMW test locations—such as the well-known winter testing grounds in Arjeplog, Sweden—Miramas is highly secure, making it one of the few places where pre-production vehicles can be tested with and without camouflage. Still, plenty of prototypes roam the facility in full disguise, from future M models to next-generation electric cars.

A Controlled Environment for High-Tech Testing

One of the main advantages of Miramas is its ability to provide year-round testing, thanks to the region’s mild climate. Unlike locations that face harsh winters or extreme summer heat, Miramas allows BMW engineers to conduct endurance and aging tests without major seasonal interruptions.

Your News First Drive: New 2025 BMW X3 M50

Over the past decade, BMW Group has invested around €44 million to keep the site up to date with the latest testing equipment. The facility has also become increasingly focused on electrification, with engineers conducting extensive evaluations of battery performance, charging technology, and energy efficiency. The center is currently being used to test BMW’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), which is expected to enter production in 2028.

A Key Site for BMW’s Future Development

While Miramas is primarily a research and development facility, it also plays an important role in BMW’s broader business strategy. The site supports around 140 direct and indirect jobs and contributes roughly €14 million annually to the local economy. BMW sources materials and services from over 300 suppliers in the region, and agreements with organizations like Air Liquide have led to the installation of hydrogen refueling infrastructure on-site.

While it may not be as well-known as BMW’s winter proving ground in Sweden or its Nürburgring testing programs, Miramas remains a crucial part of the company’s vehicle development process. Whether testing the limits of internal combustion engines, refining the latest battery-electric powertrains, or evaluating emerging hydrogen fuel cell technology, the facility plays a behind-the-scenes role in shaping BMW’s next generation of vehicles.

We’re likely heading back to Miramas in the near future to test yet another exciting BMW. Stay tuned!