BMW Group Classic launched a historical overview of MINI and Motorrad models back in 2021. However, we had to wait until now to discover vehicles from the core BMW brand. No fewer than 424 models are just a click away, allowing visitors to brush up on BMW history. The collection even includes pre-war vehicles, the oldest of which are from the 3/15 lineup dating to the late 1920s. Those were the first to carry the BMW badge.

The online tool covers eight decades of BMWs, from 1928 to 2008. The newest models included in the digital archive are the 3 Series E46, 5 Series E39, and the 7 Series E38. You’ll also find the Z3 and Z4 in both roadster and coupe flavors, along with the original X5 E53. If you’re wondering, even the lesser 3 Series Compact is there in both E36 and E46/5 iterations.

If you’re looking for a particular car, there are filters for body style and the decade during which the model was launched. Additionally, you can narrow your search based on pre-war and post-war models. There’s also a section for predecessors of model series, like E3 and E9. Filters for X and M cars are included as well.

BMW Group Classic says it had to process a whopping 614 data sets and 524 images to build the digital archive. The collection will only grow with time as more models are added. Once you’re done with the tool, you can dig even deeper by accessing the BMW Group Archive website to see old brochures and other material.

Below are the links to model overviews from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. We’ve also included a link to the BMW Group Archive website. We know what we’ll be doing this weekend, looking up our favorite models and refreshing our knowledge about the technical specifications.

Source: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BMW Group Archive