BMW has announced a recall affecting more than 40,000 X3 SUVs due to a potential issue with the rear door locking mechanism that could pose a safety risk. According to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected vehicles may have faulty second-row seat side door locking modules, which could result in the doors unlocking unexpectedly.

Details of the Recall

The recall impacts 40,736 BMW X3 SUVs, specifically the X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i models from the 2022 to 2024 model years. These vehicles were produced between August 2021 and August 2024. BMW discovered the defect during internal vehicle testing on January 30, 2025, prompting an engineering review. Upon further investigation, the company determined that the vehicles do not comply with federal safety regulations, leading to a voluntary recall.

While BMW has not received reports of any accidents or injuries linked to the issue, the company acknowledged that malfunctioning door locks could pose a safety risk by allowing doors to open unexpectedly, increasing the likelihood of injury to rear-seat passengers.

What Owners Need to Know

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail, with official recall letters expected to be sent out on April 14, 2025. BMW dealerships will replace the faulty second-row seat side door locking modules free of charge. BMW has advised owners who are concerned about their vehicle’s safety to contact BMW customer service at 800-525-7417 for more details and assistance. Additionally, the NHTSA provides resources for affected owners, who can reach the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov to check for any open recalls on their vehicle.