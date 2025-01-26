The 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona proved to be a rollercoaster for BMW Motorsport, with the BMW M Hybrid V8 showing incredible pace but ultimately falling short of the podium after late-race setbacks. Despite strong performances from both Team RLL entries and the debut of the updated BMW M4 GT3 EVO in the GTD Pro class, the race ended with disappointment for the Bavarian manufacturer.

Promising Start for the BMW M Hybrid V8

Team RLL’s No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8, piloted by Dries Vanthoor, Kevin Magnussen, Philipp Eng, and Raffaele Marciello, started on pole position for the first time since the LMDh program was reinstated at BMW. The #24 race car showcased its one-lap speed early in the race leading the pack at times. The No. 25 sister car, driven by Sheldon van der Linde, René Rast, Robin Frijns, and Marco Wittmann, also demonstrated exceptional pace during the race, setting the fastest lap of the event with times under 1:36 minutes.

Nearly 23 hours in and the BMW M Hybrid V8 #24 was still in contention for victory, locked in a fierce three-way battle with the Penske Porsche 963 racing cars. However, the race took a devastating turn in the final hour when contact with the No. 021 Ferrari driven by James Calado caused damage to the BMW’s bodywork, leading to a puncture. The subsequent pit stop left the team a lap down, and they ultimately finished fourth.

The No. 25 BMW had good pace as well, but it endured an uphill battle due to a poor starting position and overnight brake change issues that cost two laps. Contact with the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac and a puncture compounded the team’s struggles, relegating the car to seventh place overall.

Heartbreak in the GTD Pro Class

BMW’s fortunes in the GTD Pro class mirrored those in GTP. The No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 Evo, driven by Kelvin van der Linde, Connor De Phillippi, Neil Verhagen, and Madison Snow, was poised for a class victory. A fierce duel with Corvette Racing saw the BMW lead much of the race, only to lose its podium chances in the closing minutes. Contact during a heated battle caused the M4 to spin, ending its bid for a top finish.

The GTD Pro class victory went to Ford Multimatic Motorsports, marking the first race win for the Ford Mustang GT3. Dennis Olsen, sharing the No. 65 car with Chris Mies and Fred Vervisch, took the Blue Oval to glory. A late-race battle for the podium turned chaotic when Nico Varrone made contact with van der Linde’s No. 1 BMW, spinning it at Turn 1 and dashing BMW’s hopes.

In the aftermath, Alex Sims in the No. 3 Corvette finished second, while the No. 64 Ford Mustang GT3, driven by Mike Rockenfeller, Seb Priaulx, and Austin Cindric, completed the podium.

Porsche’s Triumph and a Historic Victory

Porsche Penske Motorsport emerged victorious, securing its 20th overall win at Daytona. Felipe Nasr, Kevin Estre, and Nick Tandy claimed victory in the No. 7 Porsche 963, with Nasr making decisive overtakes in the final hour. Tandy’s triumph marked a historic achievement as he became the first driver to win the prestigious 24-hour races at Le Mans, Daytona, Nürburgring, and Spa.

A Race of Highs and Lows for BMW

Despite the disappointing finale, BMW Motorsport’s performance at Daytona showcased the potential of the BMW M Hybrid V8 program. The car’s outright speed and reliability were undeniable, with both entries completing the grueling 24-hour race without major mechanical issues.

BMW Motorsport is now heading to the 12 Hours of Sebring, but without a doubt, they now have their sights grand prize at the iconic 24 hours of Le Mans. [Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]