A rare and unusual piece of BMW history is now up for grabs. One of only 200 units ever made, an E46 BMW 330i Security is currently listed for sale at Autowelt-Schmidt in Germany for €27,790. While the price may seem steep for a 3 Series from the early 2000s, this isn’t your average sedan—it’s a factory-built armored vehicle designed for drivers who needed extra protection.

What Makes the 330i Security Special?

Based on the E46 330i sedan, the Security model was BMW’s way of blending everyday luxury and performance with advanced safety features. Powered by the same 3.0-liter inline-six engine as the standard 330i, it produces 228 horsepower and can hit 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). Despite its extra weight—around 1,720 kilograms (3,800 pounds)—it retains impressive performance for a vehicle built to withstand dangerous situations.

The 330i Security came loaded with specialized equipment to keep its occupants safe in hostile environments. Here’s what sets it apart:

B4 Ballistic Protection: The car meets B4 protection standards, meaning it can handle gunfire from handguns like the .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum. Thick 21mm safety glass and Kevlar-lined doors ensure passengers are shielded from harm.

Sealed Gaps and Fortified Openings: All potential weak points, such as door gaps, are sealed to prevent anything from penetrating the cabin.

Run-Flat Tires and Reinforced Suspension: Fitted with 205/50/17 run-flat tires, the suspension was specially tuned to handle the added weight and tough conditions, making it ready for quick getaways on rough terrain.

Oil Pan and Fuel Tank Protection: The oil pan is reinforced to prevent damage during off-road escapes. An optional bulletproof fuel tank was also available, ensuring safety even in high-risk scenarios.

Integrated Intercom and Alarm System: The 330i Security includes an external loudspeaker system for communicating with people outside the vehicle and an assault alarm system for emergencies.

Still Plenty of Comfort Features

While the focus of the 330i Security is protection, BMW didn’t forget about comfort. The car came with options like velour floor mats, a six-disc CD changer, and the same refined interior found in the standard 3 Series. It was designed to cater to high-profile individuals who valued both safety and style. BMW tested the Security model extensively, demonstrating its ability to withstand gunfire from handguns like the H&K P9S, .357 Magnum, and .44 Magnum.

The E46 BMW 330i Security is a rare collector’s item that doesn’t appear on the market often. With only 200 examples built, it’s a unique piece of BMW history that combines performance, luxury, and a high level of protection. For those interested in a car with a story—and serious defensive capabilities—this 330i Security at Autowelt-Schmidt is a fascinating option.