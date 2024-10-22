Enthusiasts and even some lay people probably know that BMW makes a selection of armored vehicles. Generally reserved for important or extremely paranoid people, offerings like the i7 Protection we drove give well-heeled drivers less to worry about. Turns out, BMW doesn’t just cater to the ultra-high-end with these offerings; or, at least, that’s how it was in the early aughts. The E46 BMW 330i Security was a special E46 3 Series that’s perfect for drivers with enemies.

What Makes the E46 330i Security So Secure?

The 330i Security shipped with a whole mess of differences compared to the regular E46 3 Series of the day. But the basis stays the same: start with a 330i sedan, the most powerful 3 Series that didn’t have an M badge on the trunk (forgetting, of course, about ZHP-equipped cars). BMW says the 330i Security can still make the zero to 60 mph dash in 7.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). But the equipment exclusively offered on the 330i Security is – for lack of a better word – badass.

BMW offered a unique Tire Pressure Monitoring System for the vehicle to account for the 205/50/17 run-flat tires fitted to all BMW 330i Security models. Specific suspension components and tuning accounted for not only the added weight the vehicle touts – the 330i Security weighs around 1,720 kilograms (almost 3,800 pounds) – but to tackle rough roads if the need arises. BMW even adds oil pan protection, because you never know when you’ve got to make a quick escape down less than ideal roads. Every 330i Security also gets an integrated intercom, with something BMW calls an “assault alarm system.” External loudspeakers allow operators to communicate with those outside the vehicle without risking the occupants’ safety.

BMW adds coated, thicker glass (21 mm/0.8 inch) along with sealed coverings that prevent anything from penetrating through the usual small openings in bodywork – like door gaps. A larger fuel tank – which can, optionally, be made bulletproof – helps compensate for the added weight and reduced fuel economy, and battery protection is also available. Other optional extras include a fire extinguisher and floor pan armoring. More interestingly, BMW offered a number of comfort-oriented options, too, like velour floor mats and a six-disc CD changer.

How Secure is the 330i Security?

Welp, the brochure gives us the impression that the 330i Security lives up to its name. It officially fulfills the criteria for “B4” ballistic protection. That essentially means protection from handguns, bricks, fragmentation, and similar. In the brochure, BMW includes pictures of how the 330i Security stood up against three different handguns: a H&K P9S, .357 Magnum, and .44 Magnum. The latter two specifically are some pretty serious hardware, and the 330i Security – while certainly looking worse for wear – overcomes. The safety glass and Kevlar sheets in the doors allow the occupants to remain completely unharmed.

Thanks to our friends over at Motor1 for finding the original 330i Security story. A second thank you goes to BMW Group Classic for providing a brochure that detailed all the options available on the E46 BMW 3 Series Security.