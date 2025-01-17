BMWs – particularly dated M Series cars – have a reputation for demanding maintenance. But, as we all know, not all owners are equipped to handle the fastidious attention some of these awesome machines demand. So – ever wonder what a worse for wear E39 M5 engine looks like after 226,000 kilometers (140,000 miles)? Of course you have! And now, thanks to YouTube channel M539 Restorations, you don’t have to make the financial commitment yourself.

In the video, which lasts over an hour, the host more or less entirely disassembles the 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine under the hood of his E39 M5. The car has certainly seen better days – the engine is kaput thanks to scored cylinders and failed timing chain guides. The latter, particularly, is a notorious failure point on these engines, so it’s not entirely surprising to see on a car of this age and condition.

As the host removes the transmission from the engine, we learn that the car wasn’t entirely neglected, though. Shortly before storage, the car had a new clutch and rear main seal installed. Unfortunately, the good news is short lived, as plenty of parts need cleaning and replacement, like the valve cover gasket, which appears to be original to the car. Another common pain point, the car’s secondary air injection system, is full of carbon buildup – impossible to clean without removing the cylinder head.

The video is part four of M539 Restorations’ journey with this particular E39 M5. Dubbed Project Skovde, this Le Mans Blue 2001 E39 M5 got picked up by the channel’s host, Sreten, back in 2021 in Sweden. The car has been “in hibernation” since 2012 (read: neglected and sitting). Best of all – and a common thread with Sreten’s videos – is the firsthand experience and knowledge gained that is hard to come by unless you work on the engines regularly yourself. For example, the S62’s thermostat is calibrated to 79 degrees Celsius – lower than many vehicles, and problematic for obvious reasons (condensation burns off at 100 C).

Whether you’re a concerned E39 M5 owner curious as to what exactly you’ve gotten yourself into or enjoy learning how one of the most radical BMW M engines ever built looks up-close and inside-out, it’s probably worth checking out the video. From setting the engine to TDC to an up-close deconstruction of the engine’s VANOS units, there’s a lot to take in. Check it out!