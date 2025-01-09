Are you a passionate Driver of an X3, X1/iX1, X2/iX2, MINI Cooper and Countryman with the latest ID9 Head Unit, or a 7 Series with a Theatre Screen? Or do you have access to another BMW equipped with ConnectedDrive capabilities? What if you could make history by shaping the future of your in-car technology? Let’s take you on a journey to discover exactly how you can make an impact and leave your mark on the next generation of Automotive Innovation!

Your Impact Extends Far Beyond In-Car Systems

Back in 2001, the introduction of the iDrive system in the 7 Series marked a revolutionary innovation in the automotive industry, minimizing dashboard buttons and centralizing cabin controls into one system. This new system paved the way for other major players in the automotive sector, setting a new standard for in-car technology.

Since then, it has been continuously refined to uphold the highest standards of excellence and meet the evolving needs of modern drivers. Every seamless swipe, intuitive gesture, and responsive command is the product of rigorous testing, ensuring the iDrive system exceeds global expectations.

However, the journey of enhancing the driving experience goes far beyond in-car systems. It extends to the Connected Features that modern drivers rely on daily, such as the My BMW and MINI App.

How to Transform Your Love for the Road into Exclusive Access to the latest Connected Features

If you’ve ever wanted to share your thoughts on the latest My BMW/MINI App releases with the developers at BMW Group, now’s your chance! Become a Beta Tester with your brand-new X3, X1/iX1, X2/iX2, MINI Cooper & Countryman with the latest ID9 Head Unit, 7 Series with a Theatre Screen, and more.

Since 2019, Testbirds, a leading German IT company, has partnered with BMW to drive innovation and precision through the power of ‘crowd testers.’ These real-world end users, operating outside the development team, deliver crucial, authentic feedback in everyday driving conditions, ensuring BMW’s advancements hit the mark every time.

With exclusive early access to the latest beta versions of the My BMW or MINI App, these dedicated app users test new features in real-world conditions using their own vehicles, providing valuable feedback for improvements. This means drivers just like you have the power to shape the future of BMW technology.

By testing in real-world driving conditions, crowd testers help BMW spot hidden bugs and improve new Connected Features before they hit the market. In exchange, participants gain early access to cutting-edge tech and earn financial rewards for their insights.

As part of this long-term project, Testbirds is currently expanding its BMW Tester Community, inviting passionate drivers ready to drive innovation in automotive technology.

Drivers from Across the US and Around the World are Welcome

While all drivers with a BMW or MINI ConnectedDrive-capable vehicle and activated Remote Services are welcome, there’s a high demand for drivers of the brand-new X3 with the latest ID9 Head Unit, launched in 2024 in the US and worldwide.

Another focus lies on the latest 2023/2024 X1/iX1, X2/iX2, and MINI Cooper/Countryman models featuring the same cutting-edge ID9 Head Unit, as well as 7 Series vehicles equipped with a Theatre Screen in the rear.

How to register

To register, visit the Testbirds platform where these Beta Tests are conducted.

New participants will receive an email invitation to complete an initial questionnaire, providing details about their vehicle, including the model, manufacturing year, and VIN (vehicle identification number). A BMW employee verifies the VIN to check configurations such as the installed Head Unit, current software version, and Remote Services status.

This verification ensures the vehicle’s eligibility for various tests, with no personal data collected or handled in the process. For more information and to register, visit the project’s landing page: https://www.testbirds.com/en/crowd/bmw-cars/