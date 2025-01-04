Although BMW’s latest infotainment still feels fresh, a replacement is already coming. We first caught a glimpse of iDrive X on the two Neue Klasse concepts. The cars did away with the traditional instrument cluster. Instead, the electric sedan and crossover shared a dashboard-wide head-up display (HUD). Located at the base of the windshield, the HUD stretched from one A-pillar to the other.

BMW called it “Panoramic Vision,” but the production version is being rebranded as “Panoramic iDrive.” It comes with the tenth generation of the company’s infotainment system. The revamped technology package appears in a teaser video shared on social media before its world premiere at CES next week. The clip gives us a glimpse of the extended HUD.

Logic tells us that the most relevant information will continue to be displayed in the driver’s line of sight. The left part of the Panoramic iDrive is likely to substitute the instrument cluster found on current BMWs with iDrive 8.5 and iDrive 9. Instead of a touchscreen to the right of the driver’s display, there will be a separate display in the center of the dashboard. Judging by the Neue Klasse concepts, it could have a larger diagonal than the 14.9 inches found in existing vehicles.

Don’t go looking for the iDrive controller because BMW is getting rid of it. Yes, future production models will eschew the physical dial. It’s not all too surprising, considering the rotary knob has already disappeared from several compact cars. We’re talking about the 1 Series, X1, 2 Series Gran Coupe, 2 Series Active Tourer, and X2.

Although the second-gen iX3 will introduce Panoramic Vision when it arrives later this year, BMW will implement the tech across the lineup. It has already been announced that the new goodies planned for Neue Klasse-based EVs will trickle down to cars with combustion engines. That should include not just CLAR-based models but also cheaper, front-wheel-drive vehicles.

We will get a taste of future BMW interiors next week at the Consumer Electronics Show. CES kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas.