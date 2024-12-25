We’re heavy-handed on the praise for the N52 engine. And why shouldn’t we be? The lightweight unit made its way under the hood of hundreds of thousands of BMWs from the mid-2000s on, and was the last non-turbo inline-six we saw from the automaker in the US. Solid power figures and a reputation for reliability mean that there are plenty of good reasons to get into an N52-powered BMW. And these are the best.

BMW X3 3.0si

Logically, the most powerful N52 iteration must wind up on the list of best N52-powered cars. The X3 is the only SUV on our list, and it utilized a 260-horsepower N52B30, the highest factory rating of any N52-powered car. This excellent engine paired with an available manual transmission makes it a bit of a must-include in this list. Though, admittedly, the driving experience isn’t exactly remarkable past the gimmick of having a manual transmission and a great six-cylinder under the hood. But we think that in 2025, that’s notable enough to merit its inclusion on a list detailing the best N52-powered BMWs.

2006 BMW E90 330i

The highest-output N52-powered E90 was actually only available for one model year in the US. The 2006 330i offered 255 horsepower, while later 328i models offered just 230. The E90 3 Series is still a great driver’s car today, and the 255-horsepower N52 delivers a delightfully vintage BMW experience. While not as quick as the 335i – which used a fiery N54 twin-turbo inline-six – the 330i was still plenty enjoyable and king of the luxury sedan segment way back when. Best of all, its driving experience is aging like wine while pricing remains relatively stable.

2011 BMW Z4 sDrive30i (E89)

The last Z4 to feature a naturally aspirated engine, the sDrive30i applied the N52 engine with great success. A stalwart 255 horsepower combined with the roadster’s relative lightness, decent steering, and available six-speed manual transmission to make this – at least on paper – the ideal two-seater. The Z4 is held back a little bit by its unnecessarily stiff suspension and precise but less-than-talkative steering, but it’s still one of the best examples of the N52 delivering an exhilarating driving experience.

BMW 128i

The BMW 128i Coupe shares a ton of equipment with the Z4 we just mentioned. So, why does this snatch second place on our list, instead of a two-seater platform that utilizes much of the same gear? Truthfully – practicality. The 1 Series has a downright usable backseat and trunk, whereas the 2011 Z4 is, well, small. Normally, that’s a good thing, but its size, unfortunately, doesn’t make it significantly more fun to drive than the 128i. Though the Z4 makes a tad bit more power (255 vs. 230 horsepower), it weighs about the same, and the Z4 is far from a dedicated sports car. There’s also another Z4 that is more worthy of taking the crown.

BMW Z4 Coupe 3.0si (E86)

Oh yeah, this is what we’re talking about. The Z4 coupe is immediately recognizable and almost exotic in its rarity. While the Z4 M is the one that grabs headlines, courtesy of its M3-borrowed S54, the N52-powered variant is absolutely worth driving. Compared to the E89 roadster we detailed above, the E86 trades a removable top for a fixed roof, weighing a hundred pounds less while offering the exact same power. And if that was the whole story, the Z4 coupe would be merely crowned the winner and we’d bid you adieu.

But the E86 coupe outshines the newer cars handily, embodying “less is more.” It’s six inches shorter in length, while standing an inch lower and offering a functionally identical wheelbase. When you’ve only got 255 horsepower to work with, every inch and pound matters. The Z4 Coupe 3.0si, then, is measurably better to drive than the newer Z4. And it’s – at least in our opinion – the best N52-powered car money can buy.