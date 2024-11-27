Finding the right vehicle is sometimes only half the challenge. When searching for your next car, truck, or SUV, you might realize that you have to expand your search radius in order to find the exact spec or price you want. As that radius grows, so too does your need for auto transport. As someone who worked at a dealership for years, I have firsthand experience and insight into just how frustrating finding quality auto transport can sometimes be. So we partnered with Montway Auto Transport to ship the highly valuable 1M to Florida.

Saving on Auto Transport in 2025 and Beyond

Whether you’re a business reliant on quality auto transport or a collector or enthusiast who’s finally found the right car, price is usually foremost in your concerns. Unfortunately, pricing can often range wildly. As shipping companies all have different profit margins, equipment, drivers, and other fixed costs, it’s natural to be scratching your head at some of the pricing. Furthermore, not all shipping companies are created equally when it comes to professionalism.

So, in addition to price, there are many other – arguably more important – variables that shoppers should consider before committing to a shipper. After all, when your brand-new sports car (or extremely used project car…hey, I’m not here to judge) falls off the truck or shows up with some unexpected damage, the last thing on your mind is the couple hundred dollars you saved by going with the cheaper transporter. At my old dealership, we had a truck full of brand-new X5s disappear for over a week while the driver apparently dropped off the face of the planet. Thankfully, the SUVs turned up – at the wrong dealership, but otherwise mostly unscathed. Probably not a situation you’d like to recreate.

Finding the right shipper that checks all your boxes is a lot like finding the right dealership. The best approach to selecting a company, whether it’s shipping cars or selling cars, starts with expanding your search to anywhere in the country. In 2025, there’s no need to use a local shipper, dealer, or shop just because they’re near the car you want, your home, or any other arbitrary location. Checking reviews, getting multiple price quotes, and getting referrals from other professionals are probably the best ways to find the shipper that works for you. When you find the right shop, seller, and shipper, you can save money even when conducting business many states away.

Why Choose a Closed Carrier for Shipping an Expensive Car?

A closed carrier provides superior protection for high-value vehicles like luxury cars, rare classics, and sports cars. Unlike open carriers, closed carriers shield the car from external elements such as bad weather, road debris, and potential damage during transit. This added security is ideal for ensuring the vehicle arrives in pristine condition, making it worth the extra investment for those shipping high-end or collectible automobiles.

BMWBLOG Chose Montway Auto Shipping

When it came time to ship the BMWBLOG 1M from Chicago to Orlando for some maintenance, we wanted to use a shipper that was fast, reliable, and offered an enclosed carrier option. Montway ships anywhere in the United States, so it doesn’t matter where you are – they even ship to Hawaii. We used Montway in the past when we shipped an i3 from New Jersey to Chicago, so we were already familiar with their great services.

Shipping services like Montway make it easy to get quality shipping. Simplifying that part of the equation makes it easy to service or shop for a car no matter how far away the rest of the pieces of the puzzle are. It’s surprising, but you can still save money by buying the right vehicle or servicing with the right shop when you pair up with the right shipper. We just did! Disclaimer: The services provided by Montway were offered free of charge for the purposes of this article. Any opinions expressed are the author’s own and were not influenced by the free services provided.