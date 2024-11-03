If you’ve been following our video reviews, you know we’ve been loyal GoPro users for years. But as tech progresses, we’re always on the lookout for fresh gear to elevate our content. Enter the latest in the action cam world: the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. With our 360 videos often shot on Insta360’s 1-Inch 360 Edition Camera, we’re no strangers to their quality. This 360 setup allows us to capture multiple angles in a single take, simplifying b-roll and giving us some creative freedom in editing. So, when Insta360 introduced the Ace Pro 2, we had to check it out.

The Ace Pro 2 builds on the foundation of the original Ace Pro, which was already a game-changer as the first 8K action camera. But Insta360 didn’t stop there. With the Pro 2, they’ve added a dedicated image processing chip and onboard AI, making it even more versatile. This AI isn’t just for show; it powers features like voice control and an auto-editing system that cuts out the mundane parts of footage. Plus, they’ve included a new Leica-designed sensor, which makes this camera a beast when it comes to capturing those ultra-wide shots.

Image Quality and Processing

The Ace Pro 2 shoots 8K video at up to 30 frames per second (fps), capturing stunningly detailed footage. Drop down to 4K, and it can record at 120 fps, perfect for smooth slow-motion shots. It also supports 1080p at 240 fps for even more dramatic slo-mo scenes. The camera’s 1/1.3-inch sensor aims to offer great low-light performance, while the Leica-designed lens brings an ultra-wide 157-degree field of view (FOV). This wide angle is ideal for immersive, point-of-view shots, especially for outdoor and action scenes like on the track.

Enhanced AI and Image Processing

A dedicated 5nm image processing chip, in addition to an AI processor, allows the Ace Pro 2 to handle tasks like auto-editing and voice control. The AI-powered auto-editing function filters out uneventful clips, saving time and storage by keeping only the action-packed moments. Meanwhile, the HDR tone mapping system creates a vivid “hyper-real” look, and while this is Insta360’s default setting, it can be toggled off for a more natural color profile. Additionally, several Leica-developed picture profiles allow users to customize the aesthetic, bringing versatility to various shooting scenarios.

Waterproof and Durable Design

The Ace Pro 2 is rugged and ready for action. It’s waterproof up to 39.4 feet (12 meters), which is perfect for most water-based activities. For deeper dives, the optional Dive Case extends its waterproof capability to an impressive 197 feet. The camera operates in a wide temperature range from -4°F to 113°F, making it adaptable to extreme environments. And with the new removable lens protector and physical wind filter, we would have no issues mounting this one the exterior of a test car on the track. It’s also surprisingly lightweight at 6.2 ounces or 175 grams.

Quick-Release Mount

Gone is the standard 1/4-20 threaded insert. Instead, the Ace Pro 2 uses a quick-release mount with both locking clips and magnets. This setup allows users to swap mounts swiftly and efficiently without having to screw the camera in and out, a practical feature for fast-paced shooting.

The Ace Pro 2 isn’t just Insta360’s best effort—it’s a serious contender in the action cam market, built to rival the latest from GoPro and DJI. And at a price of $399.99 for the Standard Bundle (or $419.99 with a dual battery pack), it’s clear that Insta360 isn’t holding back. We will have a chance to put the camera to test in the next few weeks and we will give you a fair review to see how it stacks up against GoPros.

[Photos & Info: Insta360]