This week, the Real Madrid basketball team took possession of their brand-new BMW work vehicles, marking the start of their 2024-2025 season with a commitment to sustainability and future mobility. Following in the footsteps of the Real Madrid football team, who received their BMW vehicles earlier this month, the basketball squad now joins the club’s movement toward a greener future, driving some of the latest electric cars in the BMW lineup. For the third season, the team will use the brand’s largest range of electrified vehicles and hybrid variants.

In 2022, Real Madrid made headlines by announcing BMW as its official car supplier, ending a nearly 20-year partnership with Audi. The club and BMW have since collaborated on initiatives promoting future mobility, sustainability, and diversity. As part of this partnership, BMW provides electric vehicles to the players and coaches of the men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as the basketball team, allowing them to select from five 100% electric models in BMW’s catalog. The BMW iX2, BMW i7, and BMW iX dominate the lineup chosen by the basketball stars.

The iX was the most popular choice among the basketball players with the XM being the top choice for the footballers. The second most popular variant was the BMW i7 for both teams. BMW’s partnership with Real Madrid isn’t the carmaker’s only venture into basketball sponsorship. BMW also sponsors Bayern Munich’s basketball team, but unfortunately not the football team as well.