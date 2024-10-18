The road ahead for two iconic sports cars, the BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra, seems to be diverging. While BMW appears ready to close the chapter on the Z4, Toyota is preparing for the Supra to continue its journey into the next generation. BMW and Toyota’s partnership, which brought the Z4 and Supra twins to life, has been a significant milestone for both brands. BMW took the lead in developing the chassis and engines, while both companies added their unique design touches.

The resulting models share many mechanical components and interior features, yet each retained its distinctive identity. However, the Z4’s future is now in question as BMW, faced with lowering demand for roadsters, has no plans for a successor once the current G29 model reaches the end of its production run in 2026. If the Z4 returns, it’s likely to emerge as an electric vehicle, aligning with the car industry’s shift toward electrification.

In contrast, the Toyota Supra looks set to outlast its platform-sharing sibling. Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations, firmly dispelled any rumors of the Supra’s demise. “There is no plan to discontinue the Supra brand in this car company. I know that,” Hanley said during an interview with Car Expert at the Bathurst 1000 event. He was adamant that while the BMW Z4 may face an uncertain fate, this decision won’t impact Toyota’s commitment to the Supra.

Hanley emphasized that the Supra is a cornerstone of Toyota’s GR (Gazoo Racing) performance lineup, sitting alongside the GR Yaris and other future models. “The Supra nameplate goes back for years. There is a lot of legacy there. It is an incredibly important brand,” he explained. This enduring connection to the Supra’s heritage is driving Toyota to ensure that it remains in showrooms for at least one more generation, even as its shape and powertrain may evolve.

Interestingly, Hanley hinted at the possibility of the Supra undergoing significant changes in the future. While the current model is produced alongside the BMW Z4 by Magna Steyr in Austria, Toyota is keen to keep the Supra distinct. “BMW is not Toyota. The notion that Supra is stopping is purely speculative,” Hanley told Car Expert. He admitted that the car might “morph, shape-wise,” suggesting that future iterations of the Supra could look quite different as Toyota continues to refine its performance offerings.

For enthusiasts, the BMW Z4’s departure marks the end of an era of fantastic roadsters, but the Supra’s survival hints at exciting possibilities for Toyota’s performance cars. So while it won’t be a BMW-derived Supra anymore, the Japanese sportscar will be just as exciting, if not more.

[Source: Car Expert]