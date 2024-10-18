BMW wants you to forget all about the controversy about putting heated seats behind a paywall, a now-abandoned subscription plan. They’re now standard for many more models in the United States than ever before. The changes come into effect for the 2025 model year and cover plenty of vehicles. We’re genuinely surprised some of these cars didn’t have such a basic feature many mainstream automakers include by default on much cheaper cars.

For example, all X1 and X2 flavors now have heated front seats. We can say the same for the 2 Series and 3 Series in their most basic forms. They’re also included from the get-go in the X4 xDrive30i and X4 M40i xDrive, which sticks around for quite possibly its final year. Going forward, the 4 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe have heated seats on the 430i and M440i. The M Performance variant also gets a standard heated steering wheel.

The list goes on with the fully electric i4 eDrive40 and i4 xDrive40. Moving higher in the hierarchy, the 530i, 540i xDrive, and the i5 eDrive40 now have standard heated front seats. With the 2025MY, BMW is making other goodies standard in the US. For example, Personal eSIM 5G is now included with the X1, X2, 2 Series, M2, 3 Series, 4 Series Coupe/Convertible/Gran Coupe, and the i4.

Wireless smartphone charging is now standard on the 330i, 430i, i4 eDrive40, and i4 xDrive40. Active Driving Assistant is no longer optional on the M340i. The i7 eDrive50 gets the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof while the i7 xDrive60 receives the front massaging seats and Luxury Rear Seating Package. In the iX M60, the Interior Design Package becomes standard. The XM’s Highway Assistant now has Active Lane Change with eye activation as standard.

The full list with changes for the 2025 model year is available at the source link below.

Source: BMW USA