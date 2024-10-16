Most automakers take weeks (if not months) until they fire up the configurator for a new model. Well, not BMW. Like clockwork, the Bavarian automaker typically lets you personalize, at least in Germany, a freshly released vehicle hours after the official debut. The same holds true for the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe. Indeed, the F74 is already customizable at home in Germany.

As is always the case, press images show the new cars in either an M Performance guise or at least with the M Sport Package. We were curious to see how the new 2 Series Gran Coupe looks without any optional trinkets. Screenshots from the German configurator show the Mercedes CLA rival in its most basic form, with standard black paint and 17-inch wheels.

BMW wants €41,400 in its domestic market for this 220 Gran Coupe or you can pay an extra €300 and get the thrifty 218d instead. Inside, you get cloth seats while the blue-grey Econeer is a €200 premium. If you’re unfamiliar with the marketing jargon, the upholstery is mostly made from secondary material. Vegan leather (aka Veganza) is either €850 or €950, depending on the color.

Although the 2 Series Gran Coupe sits at the bottom of the food chain, it’s still a highly customizable car. The small luxury sedan can be had with 19-inch wheels, matte Individual paints, and even M-branded compound brakes. As you can imagine, it has just about the same extras as its five-door hatchback counterpart, the 1 Series F70.

In only a few months from now, there will be a separate iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. BMW will launch an F78 as a long-wheelbase derivative. However, the roomier sedan is expected to be sold mostly in China. It’s highly unlikely to see the stretched model in markets where the standard-wheelbase car is offered.

In the meantime, the F74 will be in the hands of early adopters from March 2025. The global model will be made in Leipzig and won’t receive any plug-in hybrid or electric variants.

Source: BMW Deutschland