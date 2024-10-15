Now that we’ve gotten our first look at the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, it’s time to see how it stacks up against perhaps its fiercest competitor – the 2025 Audi A3. With similar base MSRPs and the smallest Audi also receiving a light refresh for this year, the two are arguably closer rivals than ever. Here’s how the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe compares to the 2025 Audi A3.

Exterior Design

From the front, both cars do their best to represent the newest design language of their respective companies. They boast modern and sporty interpretations of otherwise somewhat traditionally shaped grilles. Both get new headlight and taillight elements, and both have the standard array of vents and intakes adorning the front and rear bumpers. While normally, Audi opts for a more conservative styling, we think the two are similarly aggressive looking, even in their base forms.

From the side, the new 2 Series measures about two inches (50 mm) longer than the A3 but stays slightly narrower. The two are around the same height. Both also offer a pretty vast selection of sporty additions like painted brakes and larger alloy wheels. The 2 Series offers a handful of ways to stand out that the Audi A3 doens’t, though, with options like a black-painted roof and even a selection of Individual colors.

Interior Design

The two compact sedans boast similar changes when you step inside the cabin, too. Both ditch the traditional gear selector for a smaller unit that is almost invisible. No flat-bottom steering wheels here, though, despite being common spots in the rest of the Audi and BMW lineups. The 2 Gran Coupe has the latest version of iDrive on a curved display, while the A3 makes do with something a little bit more traditional. But ultimately both offer similar niceties – like a panoramic sunroof and seat memory settings – and connectivity options. Remarkably, the Audi only allows for leather upholstery, while the 2 Series Gran Coupe offers completely leather-free seating surfaces.

Performance

Like the Audi A3, the new Gran Coupe comes with a dual-clutch auto with seven forward speeds and a turbocharged engine up front. Entry-level models range depending on the country, but at the higher-end sits the M235 xDrive and S3. These all-wheel drive compacts boast turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinders churning out 300+ horsepower. The S3 makes just a tiny bit more; 328 horsepower and 310 pound-feet. We think the two will perform very similarly in real-world situations; but on paper, the Audi S3 takes home the gold here.

Technology

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and 2025 Audi A3 both come with most of the technology you expect to find in an entry-level luxury sedan. That means navigation, smartphone integration, voice commands, and proprietary app compatibility. It applies to driver assistance features, too, with both getting features like blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. Notably, the Audi has a lot more buttons than the Gran Coupe – probably a pro to some buyers.