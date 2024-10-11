BMW of North America has issued a new recall affecting 11,579 units of its 2023-2024 model lineup due to persistent issues with the integrated brake (IB) system. The recall, which initially covered models such as the 2023-2025 5 Series and i5, 7 Series and i7, X1, X2, X5, X6, X7, and the flagship XM, addresses a malfunction that could lead to a loss of power brake assist. This issue, combined with the potential failure of the Antilock Brake System (ABS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), significantly increases the risk of accidents, prompting BMW to take further action.

Background of the Recall

Earlier in February 2024, BMW recalled nearly 80,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to problems with the integrated brake system. The recall aimed to resolve the issue with a replacement IB module that was intended to “nip the problem in the bud.” However, recent findings suggest that the problem persists in certain vehicles, and BMW North America has acknowledged that the earlier fix may not have worked as intended for 11,579 of the previously affected units.

Current Recall Details

The newly affected vehicles may still experience the same malfunction, resulting in the loss of power assist and improper functioning of ABS and DSC systems. BMW has not provided specific details on why the replacement IB module is failing to meet specifications but has confirmed that affected vehicles remain at increased risk of crashes due to impaired braking performance.

If the IB system encounters an issue, drivers will be alerted via a warning message on the vehicle’s dashboard. The vehicle will switch to a default “safe mode,” meaning it remains operable, but with increased resistance on the brake pedal. This leads to longer stopping distances, making it crucial for drivers to seek immediate service upon receiving the recall notice.

Affected Models

The expanded recall covers a range of popular BMW models, including:

SUVs : X1, X2, X5, X6, X7, XM

: X1, X2, X5, X6, X7, XM Sedans: 530i, i5, 740i, 760i, i7, 750e

BMW emphasized the importance of scheduling service immediately upon receiving the recall notice to inspect and, if necessary, replace faulty components in the brake system. BMW will replace the integrated brake module in affected vehicles free of charge. Owners will receive notifications in two phases:

Interim notifications will be sent by November 22, 2024 Second notification letters will follow once replacement parts are available, guiding owners to authorized dealers for repairs.

Contact Information

For more details on the recall, BMW owners can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Additionally, the **National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline is available at 1-888-327-4236, or owners can visit www.nhtsa.gov for further information.