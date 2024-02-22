BMW has initiated a recall affecting nearly 79,670 vehicles from its 2023 and 2024 lineup due to a flaw in the ABS and stability control systems. The issue stems from a flaw in the vehicle’s electronically managed integrated braking system, which could lead to a loss of power braking assist, antilock braking (ABS), and dynamic stability control (DSC). While drivers will retain the ability to halt the vehicle through mechanical braking, this will necessitate greater effort and a longer stopping distance. A failure in the ABS or DSC systems may compromise the driver’s control over the vehicle during urgent maneuvers, elevating the likelihood of an accident. Should there be a malfunction in the integrated braking system, a warning indicator will illuminate on the dashboard.

The recall encompasses several models, including the 2023 and 2024 editions of the 5 and 7 Series, i5 and i7 electric, X1, X5, X6, X7, and XM. The recall also includes the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The recall notice comes after documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted a potential issue with the vehicles’ braking systems.

Specifically, the recall targets models such as the BMW 530i, 740i, 760i, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, and XM, along with the Rolls-Royce Spectre, with the largest numbers of recalls being for the X1 (14,679), X5 (20,401), and X7 (29,578) models. The NHTSA documents reveal that the integrated brake system in these vehicles might not operate as expected, possibly resulting in increased braking distances or a loss of vehicle control, thereby elevating the risk of an accident.

Despite the potential for malfunction, it’s noted that mechanical braking and the emergency brake system are unaffected and that the emergency brake would engage automatically should braking performance deteriorate. BMW has assured that should any issues arise with the braking system, drivers will be alerted through a warning light or message on the instrument cluster. NHTSA has announced that owner notification letters are slated to be dispatched on April 5. Vehicle owners affected by this recall will have the opportunity to have the integrated braking system in their cars replaced at no cost by visiting their BMW or Rolls-Royce dealership.

Owners are encouraged to visit the NHTSA recalls website to determine if their vehicle is included in the recall. Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417 or Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735.

Vehicles Recalled