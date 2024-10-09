The days when cars represented a simple means of transportation are long gone. In 2024, you can play games inside your BMW on the center screen while using a smartphone as a controller. There are even split-screen games for which you can use an actual gaming controller. In the back of a 7 Series, you can access Amazon Fire TV on the gigantic 31.3-inch display that comes down from the roof. If you’re still bored, Paramount+ might save the day.

The streaming service is now available in BMW and MINI models that run on the latest and greatest infotainment technology. Cars equipped with the Operating System 9 can stream Paramount+ content onto the touchscreen. As you can imagine, it only works when the vehicle is stationary. Otherwise, it would be a huge distraction, increasing the risks of an accident. The content is automatically turned off when the car starts moving.

In the initial phase, the Paramount+ service is only available in the United States, Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It’s available if you get the BMW Digital Premium or the MINI Connected Package. Once you have it, accessing content is done through the Video App where you’ll find Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Tulsa King.

BMW touts an “extensive library” beyond those titles, complemented by a news service and live sports. Paramount+ is not the first streaming service available in BMW Group cars since Pluto TV, Bloomberg, TED, Yahoo! and Chili are also available, depending on region.

The largest center display currently available measures 14.9 inches but the German luxury brand has suggested an even bigger display is planned. The Neue Klasse sedan and crossover concepts had a huge parallelogram-shaped touchscreen. Its diagonal hasn’t been specified, but it sure looked bigger. It’s going to be even better for accessing streaming services.

Source: BMW