Whether you’re a BMW enthusiast, John Cena fan, wannabe Lambo driver, too poor for a McLaren F1, or, preferably, some mixture thereof, we’ve got something pretty special. Apparently, wrestler and actor John Cena commissioned a custom-built BMW-powered Lamborghini Diablo replica from an undisclosed builder two decades ago. What’s maybe more surprising is that the project was only completed very recently; and now, the faux-exotic is for sale on – where else – Bring a Trailer.

Why’s this matter to the BMW world? Well, instead of relying on the production Diablo’s 5.7-liter (or later, 6.0-liter) V12 engine, the replica Diablo uses a BMW-sourced unit. A 5.0-liter V12 lifted from a 1988 BMW 750iL sits behind the front seats bolted to a five-speed manual transaxle from Porsche. The M70 engine was rated at 300 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. The seller says the powertrain appears to be stock, so the car makes considerably less power than a real Diablo, which makes 485 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque with its early 5.7-liter configuration.

The allure of owning an M70-powered Lamborghini is probably pretty obvious. Running costs for the regular Lambo unit can be pretty high, so replacing it with something that’s a bit lower maintenance is logical. And the M70, while far from exotic, still provides an authentic-ish V12 experience. Even if the redline sits about 1,500 rpm lower on the BMW engine. From the outside, the wanna-Lamborghini very closely resembles a true Diablo. Truthfully, without peeking in the engine bay – where the engine still proudly displays a roundel – it’s impossible to tell the difference between a later build, real Diablo VT and this replica.

Cena can be heard discussing the project and its twenty-year timeline in various podcasts around the internet. Want a chance to own this BMW-powered start-studded “exotic?” You can still bid on it while it’s up on Bring a Trailer – the auction ends Saturday, October 5th.