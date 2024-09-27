The BMW 550e Touring might not be coming to the United States, but it’s poised to make a strong impact in markets where hybrid models are in high demand. Following its recent debut, we now get a closer look at what could be one of BMW’s most versatile 5 Series models. This plug-in hybrid Touring combines a B58 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with an electric motor to send power to all four wheels, blending traditional combustion power with electrified efficiency.

The internal combustion engine on its own produces 313 horsepower and 450 Newton-meters (332 lb-ft) of torque, while the electric motor adds another 197 horsepower, bringing the combined system output to an impressive 489 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). With this setup, the 550e xDrive Touring rockets from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 4.4 seconds, making it only 0.8 seconds shy of the performance-oriented M5 Touring.

On the efficiency side, the plug-in hybrid’s 19 kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers an all-electric range of 51 to 56 miles (82 to 90 km) according to the WLTP cycle. It’s enough to cover most daily commutes and short trips without using any fuel. Charging the battery from a standard 7.4 kW outlet takes around three hours, but plugging into a household socket means a much longer wait—close to 10 hours for a full charge.

The 2025 5 Series also comes with the optional Level 2-certified Highway Assistant, allowing for hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph. This technology is available as an extra on models like the 7 Series, X5, X6, and the iX, while the XM includes it as standard equipment. Additionally, the new Active Lane Change functionality—triggered by the driver’s eye movement—will be introduced to certain models starting this fall, elevating the driving experience even further.

Starting at €79,300 in Germany, the 550e Touring is positioned as a premium hybrid option for those who aren’t ready to switch to the fully electric i5 Touring. With its solid performance, respectable electric range, and classic wagon practicality, the 550e Touring stands out as a well-rounded option for enthusiasts and families alike looking for a sophisticated yet eco-conscious vehicle. While its absence from the American market is a disappointment, the 550e Touring’s balance of power, technology, and efficiency should make it a hit in Europe and beyond.

