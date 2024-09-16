Like most rare and desirable cars, vintage BMWs tend to pop up in unlikely places. And while a junkyard in South Los Angeles probably isn’t the most unlikely destination for 70-year old treasure to end up in, it’s still a bit surprising. Especially when that destination happens to be a junkyard. While markedly less glamorous than anything you could call a “barn find,” auction house RM Sotheby’s has apparently discovered quite a trove of collectibles that will be available in October at auction. In “The Junkyard,” there’s even a couple of pretty rare BMWs.

Rare BMWs in the Junkyard

While there are also two BMW motorcycles for sale – a K100RT and R90/6 – the most interesting motorized BMWs available in the Junkyard are definitely the two-doors. The first is a ‘Marburg’ Coupe, the only known example built by Karosseriebau Autenrieth, a German coachbuilder. Built upon a BMW 502 chassis, this 1956 model was eventually imported to the States and was purchased by Rudy Klein – the junkyard’s proprietor – with around 75,000 kilometers on it. Sotheby’s calls it “ripe for restoration” – an accurate assessment.

In a bit better condition and only slightly less special, the other BMW of note is a 1957 BMW 503 Series I Cabriolet. It’s one of just 78 aluminum-bodied Series I cars, and still wears factory white paint and a blue soft-top. Rudy picked this one up for $11,000 back in 1984 – today, RM says the car could fetch between $75,000 and $100,000.

There’s an Online Auction, Too

Not sure about downsizing your portfolio to acquire cars clearly in need of some specialized TLC? I don’t blame you, but you can still get in on the BMW action. Via RM’s online auction platform you can still bid on two lots that promise to command a bit more reasonable pricing. Bid on a pair of E24 rear seats in what can only be described as “meh” condition. Or, opt for lot 516, which is simply titled “BMW Parts and Books.” A taillight from an E24 is visible, as is a valve cover and what may be an M20 engine’s intake manifold? We’re not 100 percent sure. There are also some books and other odds and ends.

There are also a handful of interesting oddities from the world of Rolls-Royce up for sale. A very damaged 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II is being offered, as are an assortment of RR grilles, hub covers, and even two V8 engines.

Anyway, I encourage you to check out the Junkyard, or Rudi Klein Collection, for yourself. It all goes down on October 26th, and if your interests extend past the BMW and Rolls-Royce world, you won’t be disappointed. There’s some Volkswagen stuff, literal tons of Porsche drivetrain components, and even a moderately-tarnished Mercedes-Benz Gullwing that’s estimated to hit around $6 million.

Source: RM Sotheby’s