BMW loves giving customers the ability to tart up their car straight from the factory. The new BMW M135 is no exception. We got a look at the new M135 hatch wearing some fancy Portimao Blue Metallic paint and shod in, well, most of the M Performance Parts catalog. We’ll say this: it certainly isn’t subtle.

Up front, we get a lot of the same equipment we saw the first time we looked at the M135 with M Performance Parts. The questionable modifications start almost immediately, as the compact sports a red tow hook and canard-like additions on the side of the front bumper, underneath the headlights. A gloss black front lip is a nice touch, and the carbon fiber mirror caps give it the full M look. Don’t worry, it gets better from here.

Beefier M brakes are instantly noticeable as we make our way to the side. The silver-painted caliper is quite reminiscent of the big brake kits that the U.S. M2 Competition (F87) came with as standard equipment. Larger drilled rotors should provide a pretty substantial upgrade compared to the stock units for performance driving, hopefully mitigating some fade and providing a bit more consistent performance even over longer sessions. The wheels – and valve stem caps – even wear M Performance badging, but neither is as obnoxious as the applique on the side. Black ground effects are present, too.

In the back, the M135 gets a big cosmetic boost. A carbon fiber diffusor and M Performance Exhaust are obvious additions and both add a lot. The same goes for the wing – despite more obnoxious M Performance text, it lends the little hatch a rally-ready appearance that is just the right amount of ostentatious.

While we’d probably skip on the canards and M Performance appliques on the side, the rest looks pretty interesting. It’s a shame this little hot hatch isn’t coming to the US – it would be a fun way to get around. The M135 is the range-topping 1 Series, so if you’re looking for a modern-day 1M – at least in terms of badging – this is as close as you’ll be able to get.