BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns about a potential short circuit in the water pump system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall affects a broad range of models, including popular crossovers like the X1 and X5, as well as 5 Series sedans. The issue stems from an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump that may become exposed to water, leading to a potential short circuit.

The NHTSA’s recall notice detailed the issue: “An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit.” This could occur when blowby-liquid from the positive crankcase ventilation system collects on the intake air hose and drips onto the plug connector. Over time, this exposure can result in electrical shortages, increasing the risk of a “thermal event” or, in rare cases, a fire. NHTSA Campaign Number 24V608000 reports the following vehicles may be affected:

2014-2016 BMW 228i and 228xi

2012-2016 BMW 328i and 328xi, and 328xi Gran Turismo

2014-2016 BMW 428i and 428xi

2012-2016 BMW 528i and 528i xDrive

2012-2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i and xDrive28i

2013-2017 BMW X3 sDrive28i and xDrive28i

2015-2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i

2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

2012-2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i

BMW’s Response and Next Steps

In response to the recall, BMW has instructed its dealers to inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector if necessary, and to install a protective shield— all free of charge. The automaker emphasized that no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the issue in the U.S., although BMW has received 18 customer complaints or concerns related to the faulty pump.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification letters by October 4, 2024. If you believe your BMW may be part of this recall, you can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Additionally, further information can be found on the NHTSA’s website (www.nhtsa.gov), or by contacting their safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Ongoing Recalls

This latest recall marks the third issued by BMW in North America since July. On July 24, the automaker recalled over 290,000 vehicles due to faulty bolts that could cause the interior cargo rail to detach in the event of a rear-end crash. On July 10, BMW recalled over 394,000 vehicles in North America due to Takata-made airbag inflators that could explode upon deployment during a crash, potentially sending sharp metal fragments toward drivers and passengers.