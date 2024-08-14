Automakers offering microtransactions have come under a lot of fire lately, with BMW specifically in the crosshairs. The pressure eased off a little when they ended subscriptions tied to heated seats, but the Internet rage machine has come back for vengeance. Apparently, BMW Slovenija ran ads offering Adaptive M Suspension for just 30 euro per month, which was apparently news to a certain Reddit community. The problem, of course, is that this implies all vehicles ship with an adaptive set of shocks that simply need to be ‘turned on.’ For a low monthly surcharge, of course.

A BMW representative reportedly confirmed that Adaptive M Suspension is available through the ConnectedDrive store, and quick research confirms that adaptive suspension has been available as a ConnectedDrive store option since at least 2020. In fact, a BMW press release from February of the same year states that “High Beam Assistant, Active Cruise Control (ACC) driver assistance system with Stop & Go function, BMW Driver Recorder, BMW IconicSounds Sport, and Adaptive M Suspension…are currently available.” So, there’s more where that came from.

No Subscription For The U.S. Market

Of course, the aforementioned press release also includes a neat disclaimer that states different markets will experience different offerings. While some markets – like the US – can simply purchase the option outright after the fact, others have a subscription model. The biggest point of contention with this model is that you’re paying extra for the things your vehicle already has installed. Just like the heated seats, there’s a value disconnect. Right now, there is no subscription plan required to enjoy Adaptive M Suspension in the US.

More and more brands are leaning into the approach somewhat pioneered by Tesla. That is, all cars are built identically, and drivers can choose optional features and technology throughout their ownership. Valid points of contention generally involve how the second, third, fourth, etc. owners will be able to take advantage of these features and a generally cynical ‘nickel-and-diming’ vibe.

So, if you’re considering a BMW that offers the Adaptive M Suspension – maybe think twice before shelling out for it upfront. After all – at least in the US – BMW will reportedly let you try it before you buy it.

Source: Motor1