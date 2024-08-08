In this video, we take you around the track in a 2024 ALPINA B3 GT. ALPINA, with its long-standing tradition of refining BMW’s most iconic models, has once again delivered a masterpiece with the B3 GT, and we were fortunate enough to experience its prowess firsthand. The 2024 ALPINA B3 GT is not just another performance sedan; it represents the pinnacle of the 3 Series lineage, showcasing a perfect blend of power, precision, and luxury. But unfortunately, it’s not sold in America which is a disappointment for many enthusiasts.

Same Engine As In The BMW M3

Under the hood, the ALPINA B3 GT features the same 3.0-liter inline-six engine (S58) with twin turbochargers found in the BMW M3 G80. However, unlike the M3, which has been met with mixed reactions due to its oversized grille, the B3 GT offers a more traditional and understated design. This appeals to those who appreciate the engineering behind the M3 but prefer a more subtle exterior.

This powerplant has been meticulously tuned by ALPINA to deliver a staggering 529 horsepower between 6250 and 6500 rpm and a peak torque of 730 Nm between 2500 and 4500 rpm. These figures mark a significant improvement over the non-GT version of the B3, with an increase of 34 horsepower and an additional 30 Nm of torque. When you hit the gas, the B3 GT responds with blistering acceleration. The sedan version sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

The car’s top speed is equally impressive, reaching 308 km/h in the sedan. This incredible performance is partly thanks to ALPINA’s bespoke turbochargers, a unique intercooler system, and a reprogrammed ECU, all of which contribute to maximizing the car’s performance potential.

It Can Easily Tackle The Track

On the track, the new ALPINA B3 GT feels at home. The adaptive suspension system, a hallmark of ALPINA’s engineering, allows for real-time adjustments to the driving conditions, ensuring the perfect balance between comfort and performance. The GT models feature a stiffer rear damper connection and additional front-end rigidity, courtesy of the domed bulkhead reinforcement struts. These struts, painted in ALPINA’s signature Oro Tecnico, significantly enhance steering precision, making the car incredibly responsive to every input.

The ALPINA B3 GT’s 8-speed ZF automatic transmission deserves special mention. It has been specially tuned by ALPINA to offer quicker shifts and more intuitive responses to driver inputs. This ensures that the car transitions seamlessly from blistering acceleration to smooth cruising, maintaining a level of refinement that’s rare in such high-performance vehicles.

As you can see in the video below, the 2024 ALPINA B3 GT is a masterclass in high-performance engineering. Whether on the race track or the open road, this car offers a driving experience that is both distinctive and refined, deepening the disappointment of its unavailability in America.