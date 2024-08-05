A meticulously restored 1959 BMW 507 Roadster is poised to captivate collectors at the Monterey 2024 event hosted by Mecum Auctions on Friday, August 16th. This late-production Series II model, chassis number 70242, is one of the last 252 units produced, with an estimated auction value of $1,700,000 to $2,000,000. The reserve is set to $1.5 million. The 1959 BMW 507 Roadster, finished in a striking red exterior with a tan interior, features a 3168cc, 150 HP all-aluminum OHV V-8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. The odometer reads a low 6,176 miles.

A Rich Legacy of Ownership and Restoration

This particular BMW 507 boasts an illustrious history, having been owned by prominent BMW collector Goetz Pfafflin. Pfafflin, a key figure in the BMW Car Club of America and founder of the BMW Vintage and Classic Car Club of America, ensured the car received meticulous care. In 1997, BMW specialist Brummer of Munich undertook an extensive rebuild of the engine, suspension, and brakes. A comprehensive restoration, including bodywork, paint, upholstery, and chrome, was carried out by Bruce Kelly’s Lake Country Classics in Minneapolis in 2001. Pfafflin himself drove the car in the 3,500-mile BMW Vintage Marathon of Europe in 2001, highlighting its reliability and performance.

Showroom Quality and Collector’s Dream

Presented in showroom condition, the BMW 507 was displayed at the 2021 Concours d’Elegance of America. The car comes with extensive documentation, including receipts, the owner’s manual, a historic bill of sale, a copy of an old title, the 2021 concours display plate, and two additional license plates. Enhancing its appeal, it includes a three-piece luggage set and a tool kit under the hood.

Elvis Presley’s BMW 507 Connection

The BMW 507’s allure is further magnified by its association with Elvis Presley, who famously owned two of these iconic roadsters during his military service in Germany. Elvis’s affection for the BMW 507 was so profound that he had one painted red to cover the lipstick marks left by adoring fans. Elvis’ 507 Roadster, after years of neglect, was rediscovered and meticulously restored to its former glory by BMW Group Classic in Munich.

The upcoming auction offers a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire a piece of automotive history. The BMW 507 Roadster exemplifies how exceptional design endures through time, remaining the crowning jewel in BMW’s storied heritage. [Source: Mecum]