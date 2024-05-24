In front of the picturesque Villa d’Este at Lake Como, BMW Motorrad unveiled its latest creation: the BMW R20 concept. This motorcycle highlights top-tier craftsmanship and a sleek, detailed design, featuring the iconic air-oil cooled Big Boxer engine as a central element. Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad, describes the concept as “a mechanical masterpiece. The Big Boxer is its center. Distinctly BMW Motorrad.”

Classic Design and Modern Engineering

The BMW R20 concept combines a striking appearance with a casual style. It showcases classic BMW Motorrad design details paired with a great riding experience. The tank is sculptural, and the rear is streamlined to highlight the bike’s power. The newly designed chassis includes a black double-loop main frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel tubes.

The rear features a 17×6.25 inch black disc wheel with a 200/55 tire, while the front has a 17″ spoke wheel with black spokes and a 120/70 tire. The BMW Paralever, in a new two-arm version, has a swingarm made of chrome-molybdenum steel and an aluminum Paralever strut. This setup balances the drive torque. Other details include milled aluminum rear axle carriers and a shortened exposed driveshaft from the R18, integrated into the roadster design.

Fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components are used for the front and rear suspension. The vehicle geometry features a steering head angle of 62.5° and a wheelbase of 1,550 mm. Radially mounted ISR brake calipers, with six pistons at the front and four at the rear, provide strong braking power. The 2-in-2 exhaust system delivers a distinctive sound.

Embracing the Big Boxer Culture

The BMW R20 concept centers around the air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine, now with a displacement of 2,000 cc. New cylinder head covers, a new belt cover, and a new oil cooler were developed to partially hide the oil pipes. The side view is a highlight, showing the air’s path through the open intake funnels into the throttle bodies and cylinders, and then out through the exhaust system and megaphone tailpipes, creating the Big Boxer sound.

Bold, Flashy Design

The aluminum tank has a new design in the bold “hotter than pink” color from the 1970s. The BMW R20 concept matches this with polished and anodized aluminum parts, including the cylinder head covers, belt cover, air intake funnels, Paralever strut, footrest system, and ISR brake calipers in gunmetal.

The taillight is integrated into the single seat, which is upholstered in quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather, enhancing the bike’s compact rear. The modern LED headlight is housed in a 3D-printed aluminum ring with an integrated daytime running light, giving the main headlight a floating appearance.

Heading For Production?

Of course, BMW has yet to confirm whether this boxer will head straight for production, but knowing Flasch’s affinity for pushing the envelope with unique products (like the M3 Touring), we won’t be surprised if this dreamy R20 becomes reality.