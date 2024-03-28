In a move that marks a significant milestone for Rolls-Royce and the West Sussex community, the luxury car maker has announced a major expansion of its manufacturing facility at Goodwood, following formal approval by Chichester District Council. The expansion, heralded as a pivotal moment for Rolls-Royce, aims to solidify its commitment to innovation, job creation, and economic development in the region. Chris Brownridge, CEO of Rolls-Royce, shared the news on LinkedIn.

“I’m delighted to confirm that today, Chichester District Council resolved to grant planning permission for our proposed extension to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood,” Brownridge said. “As well as upgrading our production facilities and equipment in readiness for our all-electric future, the extension will allow us to expand our capabilities for Bespoke customisation and one-off Coachbuild projects. This decision is a landmark moment that secures our future, safeguards existing jobs and opens the way for us to create hundreds of new ones as we develop our business in the decades to come.”

Preparing For An All-Electric Future

The project’s approval promises substantial benefits for the local economy and the community, including the safeguarding of existing jobs and the creation of hundreds of new positions. As Rolls-Royce looks to the future, this expansion at Goodwood is a clear indication of the company’s determination to evolve and grow sustainably, further contributing to its success and the prosperity of West Sussex.

With over 2,500 people currently employed at the Goodwood site and an independent study by the London School of Economics in 2023 highlighting Rolls-Royce’s £110 million annual contribution to the local economy, the company’s latest move is set to enhance its impact further. An additional £71 million per year is expected to be injected into the local economy post-expansion, alongside the potential creation of over 1,000 new jobs.

The all-electric Spectre joined Rolls’ lineup last year, but it will be just the beginning of a new era for Rolls-Royce. Not only will it be the brand’s first all-electric car, it’s going to be the first of many, as Rolls-Royce plans on becoming an entirely electric automaker by 2030. A series of electrified luxury cars are expected to land in customers’ hands towards the end of this decade. [Source: SussexExpress]