Is BMW finally considering a proper off-road vehicle? Given the automotive industry buzz created by vehicles like the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, it’s natural for BMW to cast an eye toward this emerging sector. And of course, there are always discussions in Munich about identifying the next significant market opportunity. In an interview with Bimmertoday, Jochen Goller, BMW Board Member Brand, Sales and Marketing, indicates that BMW is keenly observing this burgeoning market niche.

The Rise of “Escapeism” in Automotive Trends

Goller referred to it as “Escapeism” and mentioned the frequent discussions within BMW’s Munich headquarters around this topic. The “Rugged” segment, as we like to call it, is certainly an interesting one, not only from the context of Porsche and Lamborghini, but also from the American side with the likes of Rivian. The company has just unveiled the Rivian R3, an electric EV that seems poised to take on some light off-roading as well. “It is definitely not a phenomenon limited to individual markets” Goller told Bimmertoday. “We see this trend in North America, but also in Asia and Europe. As a global company, we monitor all growing segments.”

Of course, vehicles such as the 911 Dakar and Huracán Sterrato exemplify just one potential direction within this trend, illustrating that the concept of “escapeism” is not restricted even to high-performance sports cars. For BMW, models like the X5, X6, or X7, with their luxury features and off-road capability, present more obvious choices for such adaptations than something like the BMW M3 Touring. However, the choice of less obvious models by Porsche and Lamborghini for their ‘escapeism’ versions—over more conventional options like the Macan, Cayenne, or Urus—was precisely what garnered attention.

The Potential of Neue Klasse EV Crossovers for BMW

This is why, in our opinion, a Neue Klasse EV crossover with the size of an X3 or X4, would be the proper candidates, compared to a large and, somewhat, typical off-roader. It could bring a new demographic to the brand without going into a turf war with the well established likes of the Mercedes-AMG Wagon or Range Rover. Of course, the decision by BMW to develop and launch a vehicle in this category, and the model that would serve as its foundation, depends on several considerations. These include the anticipated market size and sales volume, achievable pricing within the segment, and how such a model aligns with BMW’s brand values.

There is also the alternative of creating small production runs that could overcome the profitability hurdle by having a high price tag associated with them. The limited run BMW 3.0 CSL comes to mind. The Neue Klasse represents not just a significant architectural breakthrough for BMW but also a chance to venture into previously uncharted market segments. This platform, while arguably simpler, offers the potential for enhanced production efficiency and introduces novel opportunities in packaging and design that were beyond reach with more adaptable platforms such as CLAR or FAAR.

[Source: Bimmertoday / Render by www.instagram.com/germanysfinest43 /