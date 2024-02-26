BMW of North America announced the continuation of its partnership with 26-year-old Asian-Canadian racer and ST Racing co-owner, Samantha Tan, as the BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador for 2024. Tan will make appearances at BMW M events across North America and Europe and will compete in the 2024 SRO GT World Challenge America series, piloting a BMW M4 GT3 alongside Neil Verhagen in the Pro-Am category. In their debut weekend last year, the duo secured second-place finishes in both rounds at VIRginia International Raceway.

In a statement, Samantha Tan expressed her enthusiasm and honor in representing BMW M Motorsport, highlighting her lifelong passion for BMW and her excitement for the upcoming racing season. She looks forward to further achievements and representing the brand with pride. Besides her GT3 commitments, Tan is set to drive a BMW M4 GT4 at the SRO GT America series during the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend from April 19-21 and at selected races at the Nürburgring this summer.

Adam McGregor, BMW NA Motorsport Manager, praised Tan for her engaging personality and success with ST Racing, expressing excitement for further accomplishments in 2024. Since its inception in 2017, ST Racing has claimed titles in the Pirelli World Challenge and the Pirelli GT4 America series in 2019 and 2020, and the 2021 24H Series overall championship. The team marked a milestone in 2022 with the M4 GT3’s first overall win at the 12 Hours of Mugello, signifying their successful transition to the GT3 category.

We recently hosted Tan in our podcast where she talked about her racing career, her BMW 1M and of course, its $1,000,000 3.0 CSL. A few weeks later, we flew to Los Angeles to get a ride in this exclusive new BMW M model. There are only 3.0 CSL units in the United States and one resides in her garage. You can find the story here and watch the video below: