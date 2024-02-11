First test drives of the latest BMW iX2 are currently taking place in Europe, yet detailed reviews under embargo will not be published for several more weeks. However, we can delve into the vehicle’s aesthetics ahead of time with a fresh collection of images. A BMW iX2 xDrive30, painted in Brooklyn Grey, was recently captured in photographs near Lisbon, Portugal. This understated grey hue is among the diverse range of exterior colors available for the BMW X2.

A Wide Color Palette

Customers can choose from two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior of their new BMW X2, including the new Fire Red metallic variant. Two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a broad spectrum of BMW Individual special paint finishes are also available. There are some of the colors offered: Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Frozen Portimao Blue, Portimao Blue metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Cape York Green metallic, Fire Red metallic, Black Sapphire metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic.

0.25 Drag Coefficient

Sharing the same platform with the regular X2 (codenamed “U10”) also unveiled today, its silent sibling is a bit more aerodynamic. BMW has worked its magic to lower the drag coefficient to 0.25 whereas the X2 has a Cd of 0.27. The lower drag was achieved by installing a closed-off kidney grille and a fully sealed underbody.

308 hp, Up to 449 km of Range

Thanks to a 64.8 kWh battery, the BMW iX2 xDrive30 promises to deliver 259 to 279 miles (417 to 449 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. That’s nearly six extra miles (9 kilometers) of maximum range compared to the iX1. That kind of efficiency is possible partly thanks to the integration of a heat pump for the automatic climate control system, which can preheat or precool the interior before your trip.

Performance isn’t too shabby either as the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 5.6 seconds, but the top speed has been electronically capped at just 112 mph (180 km/h). The dual-motor setup has the same punch as in the iX1 xDrive30. It delivers a combined output of 308 hp (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm).

The BMW iX2 goes on sale in March in Germany with a base price of around 55,000 euros. Unfortunately, just like the iX1, the BMW iX2 will not come to United States.