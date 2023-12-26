Carwow just released a new video where they tested the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 against two of its biggest rivals – the BMW M8 and the Audi R8 Spyder! And it was a close battle, in certain runs. The weather wasn’t perfect either, Mat Watson & team got to drag race in heavy rain, so that certainly made things more interesting. Now let’s take a look at the contenders!

Mercedes-AMG SL 63

The AMG SL 63 is a beast of a car, with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 that pumps out 585hp and 800Nm of torque. It also has a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system that can switch to rear-wheel drive when you want some fun. It’s not a light car, though, weighing in at 2,048kg. And it’s not cheap either, costing from £172,000!

BMW M8 Competition

The BMW M8 Competition is another monster, with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 625hp and 750Nm of torque. It also has an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system that can be turned off for some drift action. It’s even heavier than the AMG, though, weighing in at 2,100kg. But it’s also cheaper, starting from £142,000.

Audi R8 Spyder

The Audi R8 Spyder is the odd one out here, with a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 that makes 620hp and 580Nm of torque. It also has a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an all-wheel drive system that can send up to 100% of the power to the rear wheels. It’s the lightest car here, weighing in at just 1,695kg. But it’s also the most expensive, starting from £177,000.

So how did they compare on the track? Well, you’ll have to watch the video to find out, but I’ll give you a hint: it was very close! The AMG SL 63 did surprisingly well, considering it had less power than both the M8 and the R8, and weighed a lot more than the R8. But the wet conditions also played a role in the outcome.

But in the end, it’s not all about straight line performance, design plays an important role as well. So with that in mind, which car would you choose? The AMG SL 63, the BMW M8 or the Audi R8 Spyder?