BMW Group Classic and the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este have jointly hosted the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este since 2005. The two will team up again for the prestigious annual classic car event in 2024 between May 24 and 26. The public days will be held on the grounds of Villa Erba and you can already buy tickets.

For the 2024 edition, Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este’s committee has chosen the following competition classes:

“The Best Car In The World” For 120 Years: Rolls-Royce Celebrates An Historic Birthday”

“The Need for Speed: Supercar Stars of the Video Generation”

“The Best of Italian Grace and Pace: Maserati at 110”

“Time Capsules: Cars That The Outside World Forgot”

If your classic car fits the bill, BMW Group Classic invites you to sign up at the following address: https://www.concorsodeleganzavilladeste.com/registration/. Additional classes will be disclosed in the coming weeks and months.

The overall winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza will go home with the coveted Trofeo BMW Group.

Next year’s edition will include the Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht on Saturday, May 25. It’s a section dedicated to car clubs and communities to show off their prized possessions. Should that pique your interest, you’re invited to apply to enter by sending an e-mail to bccm@bmwgroup-classic.de. If you’re unfamiliar with Weisswürscht, it’s a traditional Bavarian sausage made from minced veal and pork’s back bacon.

It’s too soon to know whether BMW is cooking up something special for the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. This year, it unveiled the Concept Touring Coupe as a one-off Z4 M40i “clown shoe” revival that may go into limited production. 10 years ago, the stunning Pininfarina Gran Lusso Coupe also premiered there.

Other interesting cars graced the stage near Lake Como have included the Mille Miglia (2006), M1 Hommage (2008), 328 Hommage (2011), the 3.0 CSL Hommage R (2015), the 2002 Hommage (2016), and the Concept 8 Series (2017). Aside from BMWs, there have also been other concepts from the Group’s MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Source: BMW