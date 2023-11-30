In the latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, hosts Nate and Horatiu delve into the exciting world of BMW at the recent Test Fest organized by BMW of North America. This unique event showcased over 100 cars, providing press, media and content creators with the opportunity to test drive a wide range of vehicles, from versatile SUVs to latest electric cars and high-performance sports cars, like the G80 M3 CS.

We kick off the podcast by sharing our experiences behind the wheel of six distinct BMW models which we tested over the course of two days. Among many topics, we explore the hybrid technology with the BMW X5 50e and the high-performance capabilities of the X5 M60i. We also compare the new BMW i5 eDrive40 to the entry-level 5 Series G30 530i. Next, we talk about the BMW XM Label Red, the most powerful M car today and what it means for the brand. Is it a misunderstood car? Or there is more to the XM story than meets the eye?

Among others highlights we also talk about the BMW iX M60, our long-term press car. Living with an electric car is a central theme, and we explore the nuances and benefits of incorporating electric vehicles into our daily lives. A significant portion of the episode is also dedicated to the transition from the BMW i3 to the all-new i4, shedding light on the decision-making process involved in trading one electric BMW for another. Horatiu even teases his unique spec which will certainly raise some eyebrows.

We also briefly talk about the new 2025 BMW M5 which we had a chance to see behind closed doors, along with the new MINI Cooper. Lastly, we touch upon the latest developments in the BMW world, particularly the rumored all-electric BMW M3. Whether you’re a BMW enthusiast or simply curious about the Roundel world, this episode is a must-listen! As always, you can listen either from the media player down below, or anywhere else you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher. Of course, you can also watch our latest podcasts on Youtube!