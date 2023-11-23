In the heart of BMW Motorrad’s legacy, where tradition meets innovation, a new chapter unfolds with the introduction of the 2024 R 12 nineT and R 12 Classic Roadster and Cruiser. These machines are born from the essence of the original R nineT in 2013, but now with modern technology and plenty of customizations. The guiding principle behind the development of the R 12 nineT is “The Spirit of nineT.” It’s a homage to the successful R nineT, preserving its timeless look and unmatched customization options. Contrasting the nineT’s spirited roadster personality is the R 12, embracing the motto “The Spirit of Easy.” This classic cruiser is designed for cool and relaxed riding.

The Engine

Under the hood of both models beats the heart of a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine, delivering power with precision. The R 12 nineT boasts 109 hp at 7,000 rpm and 85 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm, while the R 12 focuses on a torque-centric performance, providing 95 hp at 6,500 rpm and 81 lb-ft at 6,000 rpm. The difference in the horsepower and torque between the two models is due to software programming. The left-hand exhaust system has double mufflers and conical end caps, a new under-seat airbox, and a Classic trellis frame with a bolted-on rear section. Safety is, of course, paramount, with features like fully adjustable upside-down telescopic front forks, Paralever rear swing arm, and radially mounted 4-piston monobloc brake calipers.

Customization enthusiasts will find their haven in the R 12 series, with tailored options through genuine BMW Motorrad accessories. Standard riding modes like “Rain,” “Road,” and “Dynamic” in the R 12 nineT, and “Roll” and “Rock” in the R 12, cater to diverse riding preferences. DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and Engine Drag Torque Control come standard, ensuring a dynamic yet controlled riding experience.

The Design

The design philosophy revolves around reduction to the essentials and meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a strong emotional appeal. The chassis, featuring a new one-piece trellis bridge steel frame, emphasizes a cleaner and more classic appearance. The modular concept allows for greater visual individuality through interchangeable tank shapes, seats, and fly lines. The R 12 nineT features an aluminum tank, brushed and clear-coated side panels, and a dynamic, rising line. In contrast, the R 12 showcases a classic cruiser design with a steel tank reminiscent of the 1970s “Toaster Tanks” and a teardrop shape.

Attention to detail is woven into every element – from intricately designed front fender brackets to LED turn signals with tinted smoke lenses. The new Heritage models offer a range of attractive paint options, allowing riders to express their individuality.

The Geometry

The R 12 nineT’s suspension geometry is even more focused on excellent handling and enjoyable roadster fun on winding roads. It comes equipped with cast light-alloy wheels measuring 3.50 x 17″ at the front and 5.50 x 17″ at the rear (120/70 ZR 17 or 180/55 ZR 17 tires). The wheelbase is 59.5-inches, the caster is 4.4-inches, and the rake is 27.7 degrees. To cater to the cruiser character for more relaxed riding, the new R 12 has an optimized suspension geometry design with increased rake, longer caster, and increased wheelbase. It also features cast light-alloy wheels, but 2.75 x 19″ at the front and 4.00 x 16″ at the rear (100/90-19 or 150/80-16 tires). The wheelbase is 59.8-inches, the caster is 5.2-inches, and the rake is 29.3 degrees.

Digital Elements

In the digital age, the R 12 series integrates modern technology. Classic round instruments provide necessary information, while a 3.5-inch micro TFT display offers a digital touch. LED lighting is standard, with an optional adaptive Headlight Pro system for enhanced night-time visibility. For the tech-savvy rider, the optional Connected Ride Control brings a Bluetooth interface, connecting the smartphone to the BMW Motorrad Connected app. The standard Keyless Ride system adds convenience, replacing the traditional ignition lock.

Pricing will be released closer to launch date, which is expected to be in Q1 2024.