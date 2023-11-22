It’s that time of the year for Interbrand to release its Best Global Brands study, and the 2023 edition observes the rising value of some automakers. For the first time ever, BMW managed to enter the top 10, after its value increased by 10% to $51,157 million. However, that wasn’t enough to be the winner in the automotive segment as Toyota finished sixth overall, right ahead of Mercedes.

Interbrand, a brand consultancy firm, notes Porsche (#47), Hyundai (#32), and Ferrari (#70) also performed well in this year’s study. It’s the 24th year edition of the study, with the podium being occupied by Apple (#1) for the 11th year in a row, Microsoft (#2) and Amazon (#3). The trio is followed by a couple of other tech giants, namely Google (#4) and Samsung (#5).

How did other car brands fare besides the ones we already mentioned? Tesla finished #12, Honda was #27, and Audi was #45. VW is at the half of the rankings in the #50 spot, followed closely by Ford in #51. In the bottom half of the rankings, we find Nissan (#63), Ferrari (#70), and Kia (#88).

Neither MINI nor Rolls-Royce made it to the top 100. Interbrand notes Nespresso is this year’s only new entrant (#98) and Apple is the only company to reach half a trillion dollars in brand value. The combined values of the 100 companies listed increased by 5.7% compared to last year, reaching $3.3 trillion. However, the growth slowed down considering in 2022, the total value jumped by 16% over 2021.

Source: Interbrand