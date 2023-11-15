Before the 4 Series Gran Coupe gets a Life Cycle Impulse, BMW is introducing a limited-run special edition based on the spicy M Performance variant. Available only in Canada and capped at just 300 units, the Legacy Edition is an M440i with xDrive and a lot of goodies included as standard equipment. Customers get the M Sport Package and an adaptive M suspension, not to mention 20-inch Individual wheels and a carbon fiber interior trim. Other items include heated front and rear seats as well as a wireless charger to juice up your smartphone.

BMW Canada is splitting the production run into six different versions: 75 cars will be painted in Black Sapphire with a Black Vernasca leather interior. Another 75 vehicles are coming in Brooklyn Grey over Tacora Red leather, plus 75 units finished in Mineral White with a Black Vernasca leather cabin. Only 25 cars will come in Violet Red over Ivory White Merino leather, and another 25 in Aurora Diamond Green with a Tartufo Merino leather interior. The final 25 cars are going to be Imola Red over Black Merino leather.

To sweeten the pot, the 75 cars featuring an Individual exterior are also getting an M Performance exhaust system. All will have an M Sport differential, an eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and the lauded B58 engine. This turbocharged inline-six mill is good for 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter helps the M440i xDrive run to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only four and a half seconds en route to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

BMW Canada says production of the (takes a deep breath) M440i xDrive Gran Coupe Legacy Edition is scheduled to begin later this month. It’s going to be made in Germany at the Dingolfing factory where BMW recently celebrated the plant’s 50th anniversary and 100,000 units of the iX electric SUV. Canadian dealers are set to receive the first cars in January 2024. The local BMW division is asking $81,750 CAD. What’s really special about the car is the simple fact the 4 Series Gran Coupe is now available in Canada since it had been offered until now only as the fully electric i4.

As previously reported, the G26 LCI in M Performance guise is rumored to drop the rear-wheel-drive version and go xDrive-only. BMW is expected to do the same with the facelifted versions of the G22 Coupe and G23 Convertible. All three are scheduled to come out on different dates over the course of next year.

Source: BMW