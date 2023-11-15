If you are looking for a luxury sedan that combines performance, comfort, and sustainability, you might want to check out the 2024 BMW 750e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid. This is the latest model in the BMW 7 Series lineup, and it offers some impressive features and benefits that make it stand out from the crowd.

Drivetrain

The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive is a plug-in hybrid with an an electric drive system linked to a B58 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine, developing a rated output of 308 hp and rated torque of 332 lb-ft. Working in tandem, the two power sources produce system output of 483 hp (with temporary boost) and system torque of 516 lb-ft. The synchronous motor with a specific power output of more than 5.0 kW/kg has a rated output of 194 hp and its rev band has been stretched to a maximum 11,500 rpm. This allows the new BMW 750e xDrive to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and from 80 – 120 km/h in only 2.7 seconds.

Moreover, BMW incorporated a pre-gearing stage to amplify the torque generated by the electric motor at the transmission input on the engine side. This approach, pioneered allows the compact, weight-saving design of the electric drive system integrated into the transmission housing to produce drive torque independently or in conjunction with the combustion engine’s power. The optimized power delivery, facilitated by the pre-gearing stage between the electric motor’s rotor and the transmission’s input shaft, noticeably enhances acceleration and enables quick bursts of speed.

With a usable energy content of 14.4 kWh, this battery surpasses its predecessor by over 50 percent. Additionally, the maximum AC charging power reaches 7.4 kW, ensuring efficient and rapid charging capabilities. The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid has an all-electric range of up to 36 miles.

Pricing

The 2024 BMW 750e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $107,000, which is slightly higher than the regular 740i model ($96,000). However, the plug-in hybrid model may qualify for various state incentives and benefits, such as tax credits, rebates, HOV lane access, and preferential parking for charging. These incentives and benefits may vary depending on your location and eligibility, so you should check with your local authorities before buying.

In these new photos, we get to see the new BMW 75oe xDrive in the beautiful surroundings of Greenville, South Carolina, where North American media had a chance to drive it last week, along with a wide range of other new BMW vehicles.